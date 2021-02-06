Minister’s 5G Tour, Data Protection Agency Announces Strategy, Right to Be Forgotten





Welcome to this week’s summary of Brazilian technology and innovation. Here are three key developments in Latin America’s largest economy. First, the Ministry of Communications’ global education tour on 5G and the announcement of the initial strategy of the Brazilian data protection agency. From now on, Brazil will discuss the right to be forgotten. This does not soothe the technology sector.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (left) and Minister of Communications Fabio Faria

AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian Minister 5G Tour Begins

On Tuesday (2), Brazilian Communications Minister Fabio Faria began a world trip to learn more about 5G technology available in different countries. The delegation includes not only Faria, but also representatives of the Defense and Foreign Ministry, two ministers of the Federal Accounting Auditor, and Fulbio Rocha, the strategic secretary of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The itinerary includes Sweden, Finland, South Korea, Japan and China, and the Brazilian delegation will meet with authorities and chief executive officers of leading companies in the field of 5G technology. After arriving in Sweden on Wednesday (4), Faria had a video conference with Ericsson CEO Eduardo Ricotta, the head of the Brazilian company.

In addition, a delegation of Brazilian ministers met Marcus Warenberg, a family-owned empire that included holdings in Ericsson and AstraZeneca. Although the meeting was primarily about 5G, Faria had the opportunity to ask a Swedish billionaire to bring the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine needed by Brazil to the board of directors of a pharmaceutical company.

The agenda also included a visit to the Swedish technology giant’s headquarters in Stockholm, followed by a demonstration and a visit to the company’s 5G prototype center. In addition, the Brazilian delegation met Anders Ygeman, Minister of Energy Infrastructure and Digital Development of Sweden.

Yesterday, the group headed to Finland to visit a Nokia facility in Helsinki and meet with Pekka Lundmark, the company’s CEO. The agenda included talks with Finland’s Minister of Communications and Transport Timo Haraka and Minister of Development and Foreign Trade Cooperation Ville Skinari.

The entire list, including the names of the organizations to visit, has not been disclosed by the Ministry of Communications, but a visit to South Korea may include talks with Samsung, and NEC and Fujitsu should be included in the list of Japan Travel , And Huawei in China, the final destination of the Whistle Top Tour.

According to Brazilian authorities, what they have learned from this trip is expected to inform the faster process of auctioning fifth-generation technology, which is expected to be completed within 60 days. This visit will take place shortly after the Bolsonaro office announced some terms of the 5G auction, including building a private government network, as mentioned in last week’s summary.

The demand for a new private network deployed by the winners of the auction was introduced as a way to avoid Bolsonaro’s resistance associated with Huawei’s participation in 5G as a provider of equipment to operators. Local carriers are armed with new requirements that add billions of dollars to the overall cost of implementing 5G in Brazil. However, Faria said the government could raise the price of 5G licenses if the company refused to comply, threatening it before heading to the global tour.

Faria, the son-in-law of a famous Brazilian television host, swore in June 2020 after Bolsonaro rebuilt the Ministry of Communications (which has been part of the Ministry of Science and Technology Innovation since 2016). Agenda such as the country’s upcoming 5G auction.

*** ***

Brazil’s Data Protection Regulation came into force in November 2020

Getty

National data protection authorities announce initial plan

The Brazilian National Data Protection Agency (ANPD, an acronym for Portuguese) has announced initial plans and strategies for the period 2021-2023.

The (1) document, published on Monday, outlines the authorities’ strategic goals. Creating a culture of personal data protection in Brazil, establishing a regulatory environment for personal data protection, and improving compliance requirements. National General Data Protection Regulation introduced in November 2020.

As part of the goals for the first strategic goals, the actions include agendas for educational events and workshops on the subject, and guides related to data protection and research, carried out through strategic partnerships.

In addition, ANPD’s strategy includes the creation of procedures and mechanisms for handling data protection incidents and complaints, and the authorities’ own structural actions such as securing an “appropriate and sufficient” budget, as well as physical offices. included. And personnel.

*** ***

Getty

Future outlook: Brazil discusses right to be forgotten

On Wednesday (3), the Supreme Court resumed a trial that could define Brazil’s view of the right to be forgotten, the right of those who do not allow indefinite exposure to the general public what happened at some point in their lives. did. The incident revolves around the murder of Adakuri in Rio de Janeiro in the 1950s. This was the subject of a 2004 Brazilian television show that used her images without the consent of her family.

The right to be forgotten, including the right to remove information from online search engines, is actually a controversial concept as it involves various nuances of freedom of expression and the right to privacy and poses risks and other issues. Attempts to rewrite censorship and history. The right to be forgotten, Minister of the Supreme Court Dias Toffoli, said that the right to be forgotten was “contradictory to the Constitution” when it was related to “facts or data that were truly and legally obtained and published in similar or digital media.”

The Brazilian tech industry opposes the decision to support the right to be forgotten. The Brazilian Federation of Information Technology Companies (Assesspro) believes that such a move could lead to a series of proceedings and compulsory platform issues. Create a blacklist of information that cannot be made available: The Association believes this will limit access to the information. The trial will continue next week.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos