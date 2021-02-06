Dangerous elite players use trapped beginners to cultivate resources and perform graggs





Scammers hang around areas where new players are likely to spawn, plunge and offer deals that seem too good.

Elite Dangerous is one of the longest running sci-fi games that started in the late 80’s. As more and more people join the game (and do a wider range of things), certain unpleasant things will surely happen. One of them appears to be a player-created glag, where beginners are trapped and forced to cultivate resources for more experienced commanders.

As part of The Gamer’s Mass Effect Week, I learned that previous developers wanted to create a Mass Effect game similar to Elite Dangerous. But what many of us may have forgotten is that some of the more dangerous and antagonistic alien species are included, along with those that we have come to consider as allies. For example, Return of the Living Dead is a big issue in Mass Effect games inspired by Elite Dangerous.

Related: “We weren’t that smart”-Mass Effect writers like indoctrination theory, but it was created by fans

The Elite Dangerous player, who seems dissatisfied with waiting for such a game, is modeled after the Return of the Living Dead. Seduce unconscious new players into their distant mines where they are forced to cultivate resources. As reported by Polygon, these players are unscrupulous to target the galaxy gulageven until they target a 7-year-old player.

These Return of the Living Dead, which we call them, hang around areas where new players are likely to spawn, plunge and offer deals that seem too good. This usually includes an upgraded ship, which helps to mine one of the rarest items in the game and (of course) includes a quick money offer. The catch is that these new players will need to board the newly added “fleet carrier” for an 800 light-year journey to the asteroid field.

However, their new ship can only jump two light-years at a time, not enough to reach the nearest star system. For reference, the star system closest to Earth is 4.37 light-years away. Elite Dangerous is built on the Milky Way 1: 1 scale, so you can see the problem.

Part of the appeal of Elite Dangerous is the level of realism that exists in the game. Fuel management is something you have to be careful about. When the gas runs out, you are trapped in the interstellar space. Therefore, the only solution is to self-destruct and essentially start the game over. This option is always there for those who fit the scheme, but starting over is not always the most attractive option. The “Return of the Living Dead” group did not repent and told Polygon reporters that this all started as a joke, but they intend to expand their efforts. The commander who started the plan said, “We will not only continue to do it, but we will strengthen it further. We will hire harder than ever. We will form the best beginner army with the cohort.” I’ve never seen this game before. “

Frontier Developments, the developer of Elite Dangerous, says it monitors the situation and is willing to intervene if it violates community guidelines in any way. At the time of this writing, it is estimated that less than 20 commanders are “trapped” in remote parts of the galaxy. In-game breaking news is also published to warn new players of the risk of joining a private player group to maintain a player-led story.

Next: The Wii U is the most depressing console ever

Werewolf: Apocalypse-Earth Blood Review: Bitruff

About the author Michael Lopez (442 articles published)

Michael spent time owning and running the bar. He now lives on wheels with his wife, plays video games and guitar, and sees PewDiePie commenting on memes. #Floorgang

More from Michael Lopez

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos