



And believe me, it’s pretty savage

In today’s contest, you can win your trip to Savage Planet on Steam!

I almost typed a sausage trip to the planet. That would be pretty interesting, but not accurate. It’s a journey to a savage planet, and it just steamed! That means we’re doing our best, so it’s time to give out some copies.

Hey, I actually played this! This is a nice little exploration game where you need to decide if the planet ARY-26 is suitable for human life. Well, don’t ruin things, but I wouldn’t want to live there. You only have spacesuits, lasers, and 3D printers to play and survive as poor space cadets accidentally fall to the surface of the planet. The more you explore, the more resources you have for upgrades such as booster packs, probes, and electric tethers, allowing you to explore deeper unknown depths.

Also, it’s really fun and fun! I’ve finally played something I’m giving, so I’ll know!

To win and get a copy, please leave your name and email address using the widget below. You can enter every day. Make a bonus entry, yadda yadda yadda. Also, please tell us what you ate for lunch in the comments below. Let me tell you that my wife made biscuits and gravy, and it was DELISH, because we are adults and live by our own rules.

There are 10 copies of Steam to give as a gift. Winners will be drawn next Friday. Be sure to join PC Invasion to double your odds.

A trip to the barbaric planet is now available on Steam.

Dtoid Contest: Win a Journey to Savage Planet on Steam

