Police used Google’s location data to identify suspected criminals in Minneapolis: Report

Can your phone be a suspect in a crime you haven’t committed?

Police investigating vandalism during a protest over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last year have sought to identify the so-called “umbrella man” who has been accused of initiating violence. TechCrunch reported that it used a search warrant for user location data. ..

According to the report, the “Geofence” warrant targeted people who were near the Autozone store when the video showed a masked man breaking a window. It was the first of dozens of buildings looted or incinerated in the city for several days.

According to an affidavit quoted by TechCrunch, police said Umbrellaman was intended to “incite violence.” They linked the suspect to a group of white supremacists and subsequent harassment cases targeting Muslim women.

The Geofence Warrant was aimed at someone who was near the AutoZone store when the video showed a masked umbrella man breaking a window. (Carlos Gonzalez / Star Tribune via AP)

Geofence warrants may have helped police identify violent instigators, but increasingly common practices have been criticized by advocates such as the American Civil Liberties Union.

Google users with “Location History” turned on may be handed over to the police if they meet the parameters of the warrant.

A Google spokeswoman said the company did not comment on any particular warrant.

“We actively protect the privacy of our users while supporting the important work of law enforcement,” a spokesman said in an email.

ACLU in New York sent a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in December to share more information about the Geofence Warrant Court order it received to help civil rights groups oppose this practice. I asked.

Said Abdullahi, one of Google’s users whose data is included in the Minneapolis Geofence Warrant, told TechCrunch that it hired a lawyer to prevent Google from sharing data with police.

According to the report, Abdullah received an email from Google informing him that his information was subject to a warrant. However, he told the website that he was not involved in the violence and was in the area just to shoot a video of the protest.

“Police thought everyone in the area was guilty that day,” he told TechCrunch. “If a person commits a crime [the police] You shouldn’t chase the entire block of people. “

