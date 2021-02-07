Intel downplays Apple’s M1 chip in “carefully crafted” benchmarks





Approximately three months after Apple’s acclaimed M1 Mac went on sale, Intel counterattacked, but with some asterisks involved.

In a slideshow shared by PCWorld this week, Intel is trying to prove that laptops with the latest 11th generation core processors are better than laptops with Apple’s custom-designed M1 chips. Emphasized what it described as a “carefully crafted” benchmark.

For example, according to Intel, exporting a PowerPoint presentation as a PDF file is up to 2.3 times more than completing the same task on a 13-inch MacBook Pro on a Windows laptop with an 11th generation Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. It’s fast. M1 chip and 16GB of RAM. Intel notes that PowerPoint is running natively on both systems.

Intel also showed that Topaz Labs’ AI-based photo magnifying software Gigapixel AI runs up to 6 times faster on Core i7 systems than the M1 MacBook Pro. In this case, PCWorld said the results were “quite realistic,” and that Topaz Labs apps were designed to take advantage of hardware acceleration within Intel’s processors.

When it came to game performance, the results were mixed. Intel emphasized the well-established opinion that the Mac isn’t ideal for games and lacks support for “countless” games such as Gear Tactics and Hitman 2.

Intel also conducted a “real battery life test”, effectively when both the M1 MacBook Air and the Acer Swift 5 with the 11th generation Core i7 processor streamed Netflix with additional tabs open. We found that we achieved the same 10 hours of battery life. According to Intel, both notebooks are set to a 250 nit display brightness, with the MacBook Air running Safari and the Acer Swift 5 running Chrome in testing.

It’s worth noting that Intel switched from a MacBook Pro for performance benchmarks to a MacBook Air for battery life testing, and Intel used a different Core i7 processor SKU for each of these tests.

On Apple’s website, set the display brightness to 50% and continuously play 1080p content on the Apple TV app for up to 18 hours of battery life, and browse 25 popular websites in Safari for up to 15 It advertises the M1 MacBook Air as having an hourly battery life. Via Wi-Fi with display brightness set to 50%.

Intel added that the processor is an option as it powers all types of devices, from traditional notebooks to tablets, with features such as touch screens and support for multiple external displays, as well as performance. It was. Officially, the M1-based MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro only support one external display, but some users have found that using the DisplayLink adapter as an unofficial solution can work around this limitation. ..

“M1-Unfriendly Benchmark”

Jason Snell, an Apple columnist, calls Intel’s benchmark “M1-unfriendly” in a commentary shared on his website Six Colors.

“Inconsistent test platforms, shifting discussions, omitted data, and so faint hopelessness,” Snell wrote. “Because today’s M1 processors are low-end chips for low-end systems, Intel has only a small window comparable to these systems before the high-end Apple Silicon Mac ships and its job becomes much more difficult. There is none.”

Andrew Freedman of Tom’s Hardware also warned that all vendor-provided benchmarks should be taken with a single grain of salt.

According to Apple, the M1 chip offers industry-leading performance per watt, and the latest MacBook Air outperforms the largest Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro in the Geekbench benchmark. Rumor has it that Apple will launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with next-generation Apple silicone, a redesigned iMac, and more later this year.

