Technology connects the loose end of the social sector





The social sector, which consists of non-governmental organizations, social enterprises, CSR institutions and other important organizations, has always been a place to assess and improve the overall well-being of society and the economy. Nowadays, nothing emphasizes the importance of the social sector, such as the Covid-19 pandemic. It has created an unprecedented response from governments, civil society, NGOs and other social stakeholders, creating a crisis that rejuvenates our interactions around the world.

However, the social sector is not the closest to integrity due to unidentified differences between governments, NGOs, corporate social responsibility (CSR) models, and social enterprises. Government regulations often limit NGOs, and civil society often responds hostilely to governments and social stakeholders. The list of troubles in the social sector is long and it is worth considering what can be done to ensure better cooperation among the various stakeholders working there.

Cooperation in the social sector has gained new meaning in the co-Covid world. In particular, the Indian Express was launched in March 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by providing social welfare organizations and NGOs with basic necessities, medical and protective equipment, and awareness campaigns for underprivileged people. Reported that it called for support of the government during the blockade. Avoid crowds. This was little progress, as government and other parties in the social sector often find each other in loggerhead turtles. In 2016, the government revoked the licenses of 20,000 NGOs for violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), as reported by The Times of India. Therefore, when distrust is widespread among the parties in question, despite the perceived need for cooperation most, we devise a way to clear the turmoil and build a cohesive coalition system. Have to.

Answers to these challenges must be sought through ways to ensure transparency and cooperation between governments, social enterprises and NGOs. One of the most fruitful directions to take is innovation. Technology has energized our lives and floated during the pandemic, but it facilitated connections between the various stakeholders in question, and significant advances such as regulatory changes and program implementations were effective. By being communicated, coordination and trust within the social sector can be improved most urgently. ..

By letting governments know what NGOs, CSR models, and businesses are about to deploy, you can create regulations accordingly and implement them in a loop of all stakeholders. This culture of coexistence, transparency and partnership can be significantly achieved by technology that can counter the material and bureaucratic issues that burden the social sector.

Technology can be a powerful tool for rationalizing the financial and transparency aspects of the social sector. As Joy Sharma and Sudeep Gupta stated in their December 2018 article on Qrius, social organizations raise funds through four major sources: government, personal donations, international aid, and corporate sponsorship. Regulatory legislation often limits international aid, as the amount of funds received by the Indian social sector from international organizations decreased from 15,299 rupees received in 2014-15 to 6,499 rupees in 2016-17. There is. CSR helps raise money, but it doesn’t close the large funding gap. Moreover, it is a well-known fact that legal and technical loopholes often lead to disputes between NGOs and governments.

The online platform provides a secure space for seamless flow of funds to NGOs, CSR activities, and other entities while tracking funds. Innovation and digitization help maintain data in a stable manner, facilitate rapid assessment of impact, and track efforts by NGOs and other players in the field. All of this happens on platforms that are accessible to most people, so opacity concerns are handled appropriately. As a related note, when it comes to impact, online campaigns can be quite attractive, as opposed to basic and physical campaigns, and are a good way to outline the work that is commonly done. This also allows for quick feedback and restructuring of the program based on it. In addition, technology ensures connectivity with other parts of the world in an era of globalization, maximizes cross-border impact, and extends the reach of collaboration and influence. With a joint emphasis on efficiency and transparency, all of these counter the major problems of distrust in the sector.

The Bridgespan Group’s 2018 report on eight bold philanthropic activities in India found that collaboration is an important catalyst for driving social impact. Therefore, there is no doubt that people in the social sector, from NGOs to corporate charities, are aware of the need for cooperation, partnerships, and collusion. Technology can connect the loose end of such efforts by ensuring immediate transparency, effectiveness, and responsiveness.

Without technology, the social sector involved locally and globally would be unimaginable, and all parties in this domain would have to take advantage of the wonders it could enjoy. Technology needs to be adopted to increase influence, minimize hassle, revitalize the social sector, and fundamentally enhance and shape glorious scenarios for social welfare.

(The author is the founder and senior advisor of Upsurge Global.

Innovation Cell, Telangana)

