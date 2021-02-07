The 1-star Jeep Renegade Trailhawk plug-in hybrid is “desperate”





The new Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4xe plug-in hybrid is “desperate,” Jeremy Clarkson said in his one-star review of the car for The Sunday Times.

Columnists admitted that they were initially excited to test the smallest model offered by the Jeep. It has sold over 800,000 units since its launch in 2014 and is a hit in Europe. Renegade’s popularity was an important factor in supporting Fiat. -Owned brands outperformed Land Rover’s European sales in 2018.

Jeep recently announced a model with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This is probably to keep up with the increasingly stringent European emission regulations and to attract corporate car drivers who will benefit from plug-in car incentives.

But when Clarkson realized that the Renegade was about the same as the Fiat 500X, he was excited to drive what he labeled “the most masculine-sounding car he’s ever made.” (Fiat is not yet offered as a plug, but in a hybrid). TheGrand Tourhost said the realization made the Jeep a “gunman-clad mouse.”

Electric powertrains have a premium compared to internal combustion engines, but due to the nature of the battery, Clarkson is unreasonably expensive for the Renegade of the Range Topping Trailhawk model, which is more than 10,000 higher than the Range Topping Fiat 500X. I noticed that there was. , 500X Sport.

A former Top Gear presenter said Renegade was unable to meet the expectations set by its high price tag. “The steering is vague, the engine is rough, the gearbox is always confused, the sound of the wind laughs, the interior looks like Sanyo. A music center from the late 1970s,” he wrote.

And these are the more serious problems quoted by Clarkson, including the lack of space to put the left foot and uncomfortable seating, and the fact that Renegade’s fine performance statistics (236bhp and 258lb-force torque) were absent. It transforms into an exciting driving experience that was once.

The same was true for Trailhawk’s perceived off-road capabilities. Beyond the range, Renegade was named Trailhawk by Jeep because it completed the Rubicon Trail, a 22-mile route in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California. The jeep is closely related to the route and is known to use some of it as a test site. We also named the top spec version of the Wrangler SUV and the American market gladiator pickups after the trail.

However, Clarkson drove his own route for the 1993 Top Gear episode, which was mostly on the surface of granite, “between the glue and gloves Tom Cruise had in the Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol. There is a grip level somewhere. ” Therefore, they were not prepared for the rather cruel situation that the English countryside would bring after the snowfall.

Clarkson doesn’t think this is appropriate because he thinks no one buys the Jeep Renegade 4xe Trailhawk “unless he’s completely angry.” painful.

Jeremy Clarkson’s Jeep Renegade 4xe Trailhawk article can be read in full on The Sunday Times website or this weekend’s The Sunday Times Magazine.

