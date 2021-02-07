Warzone bugs give you a simple victory in 8 seconds





New Call of Duty: Warzone bug allows PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC players to easily win within eight seconds of the start of the match. At the time of publication, it is unknown how widespread the bug is, what caused it, or whether any fixes have been made. In fact, it’s unclear if Raven Software and Activision are aware of the bug, but everyone on the Warzone Reddit page knows it.

Taking him to Reddit, one player shared a very short video showing that he won the match after jumping off the plane and before landing. Currently, there is nothing in the video that clearly confirms that this is the result of a bug, but it’s unclear what else is happening here. Could anyone be able to leave the game in the first few seconds? Sure, this could have happened technically, but it’s very rare.

Below you can check the video for yourself:

What is this magic? from r / COD Warzone

As mentioned earlier, and at the time of publication, Activision and Raven Software do not support the above videos and their effects. If this changes, we’ll update the story with what’s provided, whether it’s noticeable or not.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more information on Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty 2021, click here or check the related links below.

As always, leave one or two comments and let us know what you think. Alternatively, please visit Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let us know. Have you encountered this bug?

