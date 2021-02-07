Google continues to provide a platform for the Khalistan element





New Delhi: Google claimed to have removed the pro-Khalistan application from the platform in November 2019 at the request of the Punjab state government, but a Sunday Guardian study revealed that the same could be downloaded. did. To make matters worse, as the app’s analysis revealed, it was updated in November 2019, showing that it has never actually been removed from Google’s platform.

Also, after being banned from India by the same people behind the mobile app, intelligence radar-ridden websites can be accessed using an easily available proxy server. Therefore, it defeats the entire purpose of the Government of India and the Government of Punjab to keep it out of the reach of deceived youth.

The app 2020Sikh referendum and website yes2khalistan.org had access to both downloads and registrations as of January 6th (see screenshots).

Both of these platforms are managed by people associated with the UK-based Calistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which has been accused of inciting domestic civil war, according to intelligence sources. I will. The name also appears in recent protests in and around Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs declared SFJ an illegal association and banned it for five years in a notification dated July 10, 2019. He said the group’s main purpose was to establish an independent sovereign state in Punjab and openly uphold its purpose. Challenge India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in and in the process of Khalistan.

Sunday Guardian asked Google’s media team to answer the following question:

1: Sunday Guardian has accessed the parent Calistan app that Google claimed to have been removed from the Play Store. Users accessing the Play Store from outside India will continue to be able to download. Does Google recognize that the app can still be downloaded from the Play Store?

2: Google has informed the Government of India and other state governments in 2019 that it has removed such apps. Have you been allowed to share these apps on the Play Store platform since 2019? If so, why and why was the Government of India informed about the same?

Despite being given a 10-day period to respond, there was no response from Google to this newspaper query.

It is also appropriate to mention that on July 5, last year, MHA instructed relevant authorities to block SFJ’s 40 websites. However, as revealed by a study by Sunday Guardian, SFJ’s most famous websites allow users to register themselves and get further instructions on how to move the struggle forward.

According to intelligence sources, their authority was limited to identifying and sharing details of such mobile apps and websites with the government. It will then be taken over by staff from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), a node agency for monitoring MHA and India’s cyberspace. It is their responsibility to contact people on Google, Facebook and Twitter, fix accountability and ensure that such anti-Indian apps, sites and pages are removed, according to intelligence sources.

All these social media giants make huge income from their businesses in India. Google’s revenue in India increased by 34.8% year-on-year to Rs 5,593.8 in 2019-20. Twitter India’s net profit increased 108% to 580 million rupees, and revenue increased from 4.34 billion rupees in 2019 to 5.69 billion rupees. Similarly, Facebook’s revenue from India increased by 43% in 2019, earning Rs 127.73 billion. Net profit more than doubles to 135.7 rupees.

In fact, experts and people who know this technology have disclosed the monetary value of the vast amount of user data that these social media giants collected from India and processed for further use. They say they were making more money than they were in their Indian business.

The value and importance of the metadata they are mining from India cannot be quantified. The huge number of users of these platforms in India makes them a huge source of metadata for these tech giants. The Government of India needs to step in to ensure that these companies do not allow their platform to be used for anti-Indian activities, sources advising the government on such issues I told the Sunday Guardian.

Exponentially growing Chinese apps and mobile penetration in India over the last decade have been mining a pile of metadata that is even richer than US platforms and has been around for nearly 20 years. Such data are an important element of the war and will be of great help in improving the artificial intelligence that the PLA is deploying in its operations against the Indian Army.

