Games on Budget: How to Avoid Full Payment – ​​Reader Features





One way to save money (Photo: Sony)

Readers offer some well-practiced tips for buying consoles and games cheaply, both physically and digitally.

I remember the feature the writer explained last weekend that the PlayStation 5’s monopoly price was too high and I wanted to take advantage of its value, so I needed to sell the new PlayStation 5 and replace it with the Xbox One X. Of the game pass. I’m also a little worried about the price of the new game. The new standard price of 70 has risen dramatically compared to the previous generation. Thankfully, I should still be able to buy the game I want, but I might have to be a little more wise. With this in mind, here are some tips and why gamers think they can enjoy the next generation of games on a budget.

Plan wisely

It’s a little boring at first, but plan accordingly. For example, if you know that you have a game that you want to buy but haven’t decided to buy, but that shouldn’t be too far from the release, don’t spend too much money. Save money for games you know you will enjoy, wait until reviews benefit others, and prices go down. Keep in mind your annual or monthly budget and which games you need to buy. I have a rough idea of ​​how much I can spend each month and a good idea of ​​which games will be released in the next 12 months.

Consider PS Plus without going online

When I bought the PlayStation 5 in November, I also bought an annual PS Plus subscription. I rarely play online multiplayer and I don’t think I’ve even spent time actually playing it. But what I did is use free games. I played a little Bugsnax and Hollow Knight. This month is especially good as it includes Control: Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 4/5. This is a very acclaimed AAA game listed in about 35 I was considering paying in full. Therefore, this month alone, the PS Plus subscription was justified. Instead of paying the price listed on the PSN, have a store around. There may be offers on sites such as CDKeys and ShopTo.

Which is better, the best phone or the new console?

When it was first released in 2017, I managed to get a Nintendo Switch. But about a year later, there was no new release that I was interested in. So I exchanged this for PlayStation 4 and played God Of War. When games such as Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Zelda: Links Awakened were released, I regretted this decision.

But I didn’t have the money to justify buying another switch, and I didn’t want to trade in the PlayStation 4. Fortunately, when my phone was updated, it came with a free switch gift, so I was able to do a lot. I have a midrange / budget smartphone, about 25 minutes a month, with the right fractions and data, and an EE switch. If you need a modern phone, it’s probably not the best way to get a new console, but if you’re willing to have a cheaper cell phone, it could be a great way to do so. There is.

Physical vs. digital

My other recommendation is to buy the most expensive physical version of the console. Sure, it may be cheap at first, but it’s more expensive in the long run. I personally never buy brand new releases digitally. It’s not cost effective. New releases of digital games are often more expensive than physical games and cannot be traded in later. Since wasting 50 when No Man’s Sky was first released, Ill has never made the same mistake again.

This does not mean that I sometimes don’t buy digital games. I recently bought The Witcher 3 for 7, and last year I bought Far Cry 5, Last of Athlete Master, and Resident Evil 2 for a total of about 30-40. The PSN store is a great place to bargain, but games that aren’t offered or new releases can be ridiculously overpriced.

Trade-in is your friend

Trading games is a great way to play new games without breaking the bank. This is a particularly effective method for those who play the game quickly. Trade-in within the first month of playing a new release of a game will usually give you a reasonable price back if you redeem your game for store credits instead of cash.

For example, I bought Resident Evil 2 for PlayStation 4 for about $ 40-45. After a few playthroughs, I got bored and managed to get back about 30. Despite having to buy the game digitally again for about 15 a year or so later, I was still able to save a full retail price. If you can be plagued by brave eBay or Gumtree, you can get a better price. I’m lucky to have my own staff ad page at my workplace. For example, this week I sold Mario Kart 8 for 25, which I originally bought for 35. It’s a great game, but I got bored when I played and died. 10 is a great value to enjoy for hours.

Do you really need additional storage?

I’ve heard many lament the fact that the storage space for new-generation consoles, especially the PlayStation 5, is terribly inadequate. I tend to agree and wish I had more storage capacity. But that’s all, not the end. Even with many games installed, there is still plenty of space. I don’t know how much the additional capacity of the SSD will cost, but I think it’s a fair amount.

Then consider whether this is a mandatory purchase. Reinstalling games can be a hassle, but how many games can I use at one time on the go? My guess is that it’s less than the total storage capacity of the PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X. Perhaps a better internet connection is the answer? I have a decent connection and most games can be downloaded and played in less than an hour.

Sure, upgrading the internet may be a more expensive solution, but it’s probably more legitimate if it improves other aspects of your family life, especially if you live with others. It is a cost.

After all, I know that Id spends over 100 on new games and probably has to put up with the hassle of managing storage rather than spending on SSDs that he really doesn’t need.

So I hope these tips will help someone or a game equivalent to teaching grandma how to suck an egg.

Reader matc7884

The reader feature does not have to represent a GameCentral or Metro view.

You can always send your own 500-600 word reader function. With it, it will be published in the next appropriate weekend slot. As always, send an email to gamecentral @ ukmetro.co.uk and follow us on Twitter.

Details: Mass Effect can be very sexist and I’m glad they changed it Reader Features

Details: Tips for getting cheap video games and consoles: Wait a minute-reader features

Details: Xbox Game Studios to watch with next-generation reader features

Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and email us at gamecentral @ metro.co.uk.

Check the game page for other stories like this.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos