Mass Effect is super-sexist and I’m glad they changed it

Readers are pleased that BioWare has made changes to the way female characters are portrayed in Mass Effect and hopes for further changes in the future.

Like all Mass Effect fans, I was very excited to hear about the long-awaited remaster of the entire trilogy. BioWare was particularly excited because it looks like many changes have been made to not only increase the resolution, but also improve the character model, lighting, and actions of the first game like the next two games. ..

I think it’s all great. I’d love to see something happen with new content and the end of Mass Effect 3, but what a remaster is is too much work. What I’m happy to see is that they admit that the original game can be quite crude when it comes to how they portray women.

I just saw this mentioned in an interview with the developers by GC. It suggests that Asari and EDI are fairly sexist in the way they were designed. Clams are basically a race of uniformly beautiful space Amazons, and although theoretically not necessarily a problem (imagine if you’re a man instead), Mass Effect is a lot of male eye candy. Use time.

But EDI was much worse and she was always terrible. She postponed Mass Effect 3 over all complaints about the ending. For those who have never played, it’s basically a ship AI that can be put into a sexy robot body, with robot boobs and Bob’s haircut. Her story is an embarrassing rehash of the old days and tells us about what humans call love stories from old sci-fi stories.

Everything about EDI feels like it was in the 1950s and I don’t know what BioWare was thinking when it introduced her. Except what I know of course: designers are mostly men and they thought it was cool. It describes almost everything about game design, at least until very recently.

Before people complain, Im hasn’t suggested that the game should be banned or BioWare should be cancelled. I’m lined up first to buy a remaster, and there are still some clam characters I like. However, we are pleased that BioWare has recognized how problematic these characters are and has taken steps to address them.

This is just a remaster, so we can’t make any major changes, but they said in an interview that they would like to see free bat shots of characters like Miranda and better animations for female shepherds. Because she changes, she is the same character as the male version with different skin.

Mass Effect is very progressive in some respects, with some of the only male homosexual relationships in the game (terrible considering that the game is more than a decade old at this point) and romance. It’s weird in that the handling was generally very expensive, open and inspiring, and more so without the dispute between Fox News and Sex Effect.

Game developers are generally much more diverse today and are much better at giving women a prominent role, both in terms of creating the game and the characters in it. However, reviving the old franchise causes problems. It’s a game that worked very well otherwise, and you can see how things differed just 10 years ago.

There’s still a long way to go, but Im glad BioWare recognized the problem and made changes without being forced by anyone else. You’ll want to do more remasters and more hype about the final new game.

