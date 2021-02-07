Google’s application “Drive File Stream” has been renamed to “Drive for Desktop” to get new features to replace the world of “Backup and Sync” / Digital Information





Google has released two new applications to replace the Google Drive app to separate personal and business content. For those who want to back up all their content to the cloud and easily access files in Drive and images in Google Photos, Google has developed “Backup and Sync” (personal) and team (business). .. Google has developed “Drive File Stream” to allow all files to be accessed directly from the drive to any Mac or PC without using disk space. Last month, Google renamed “Drive File Stream” to “Desktop Drive.”

It has been renamed to take the first step in integrating these two applications. 9to5 google recently reported on February 4, 2021 that desktop drives will replace backup and sync in 2021. Backup and sync has the ability to provide Google Photos uploads. Google plans to bring this feature to desktop drives as well. The reason for this is that customers at Google’s workplace have stated that managing these two applications is difficult for end users and IT departments. Therefore, by 2021, Google will integrate these two applications to provide users with most of the features used in both “Drive File Stream” and “Backup and Sync” in Google Drive for Desktop. I decided that.

The previous application “Drive File Stream” is now called “Google Drive for Desktop” and has the ability for users to back up their photos and videos to Google Photos and connect them to USB storage, which is an alternative to backup. Not just. Synchronize. Other most acclaimed and of course, multi-account access, syncing local folders to Google Drive, allowing regular users to sync personal files to My Drive for offline use, allowing dark mode, etc. Contains the most commonly used features. , And Microsoft Office are also used.

The app’s Drive File Stream got all the updates this year and renaming is only part of the branding process. Users who are currently using backup and sync will be automatically migrated to the new drive for their desktop. Google will announce before making this transition and will also help users get used to the new application. Google plans to set a three-month deadline for Google Workplace administrators and end users to migrate to new applications.

Google plans to do this only to reduce the ever-increasing disruption in IT and to provide the best to its users.

Photo: SOPA image via Getty Images

