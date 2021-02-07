Bitcoin regains $ 40,000 mark, approaching record high





Bloomberg

BofA split so that bankers shout fouls as a special bonus

(Bloomberg)-Angry built into Bank of America Corporation’s senior ranks after the company abandoned an unpopular new bonus policy for top traders and deal makers while maintaining plans for other employees I am. The problem is the granting of shares in the company. Its high-income earners (generally those who earn more than $ 1 million) received it for the first time as part of their 2020 compensation. Instead of vesting evenly over a period of time, as such awards usually do, these bonuses have a cliff best clause that allows shares to be sold only at the end of four years. People familiar with the situation explained that an internal drama was unfolding. The past few weeks. Initially, banks planned to apply the new pay system widely. However, investment banking and trading veterans rebelled when they heard they had to stay until 2024 to win the 2020 bonus, and management agreed to exempt them. Policy-wise it didn’t work as some people wanted, so we fixed it, but a less powerful cohort of corporate and commercial bank senior colleagues soon won their awards. I learned that is still subject to vesting restrictions. People said when it began to moan. Recently, employees have been gathered on the phone to relieve frustration and discuss options. The decision touched the raw nerves. Bank of America has been torn apart by long-simmering jealousy and division among more than 200,000 staff members dating back to Shotgun’s marriage to Merrill Lynch during the 2008 financial crisis. A non-uniform approach to compensation risks exacerbating these tensions when most companies work from home and collaboration is valuable. Rewards on Wall Street are always a balancing act, but the situation has been unusually tricky for Moynihan. Many traders and bankers prospered as the market shook and had a great year. And they were hoping to be rewarded. However, Bank of America has tripled its credit loss allowance to more than $ 11 billion in anticipation that a pandemic borrower could default. In an interview, Moynihan’s annual net profit plummeted by 35%. You have to pay for your performance, and your shareholders also have to benefit. Wall Street was mostly conservative with 2020 rewards. JP Morgan Chase & Co. And Goldman Sachs Group Inc. curtailed per-employee compensation, and Citigroup Inc. reduced the bonuses of dozens of top executives after banks were reprimanded by regulators. For regular stock incentives. According to people, many executives would have faced wage cuts without the new bonuses. In an interview, Moynihan said he would split a total of $ 10 to $ 11 billion in incentive compensation in 2020. Investment bankers and traders usually make more money and some teammates make less money, although bonus pools are down year-on-year, according to Moynihan. is. Providing Cliff Vests is especially problematic. Long-term executives of corporate and commercial banks who expected to qualify for what is known internally as the 60 rules. Previously, Bank of America retired staff on all deferred salaries as long as they worked for the company for at least 10 years in addition to their age. People said that exacerbating these frustrations was the decision to exempt investment bankers from vesting restrictions and was considered gold. Handcuffs but enforces them for corporate bankers. Both groups are part of the same division (Global Corporate Banks and Investment Banks) operated by Matthew Koder. Such resentment has split the major banks over the years. Throughout the industry, multi-billion dollar merger orders and high corporate funding rainmakers have been lioned and can reduce eight-digit wage packages. On the other hand, traditional bankers who are in charge of low-margin activities such as lending and money management have low incomes and feel like second-class citizens. Tom Montag, the strong chief operating officer of Bank of America, who participated in the acquisition of Merrill Lynch, is a trader and investment banker. Some veterans of commercial banks feel that they are being unfairly punished for a pandemic, an uncontrollable calamity, people familiar with the situation said. Visit bloomberg.com for articles like this. Subscribe now and continue your most trusted business. News Source. 2021 Bloomberg LP

