Lego and Sega reveal fan pitch-sometimes





The idea of ​​one Lego fan has been officially brought to the store. The set in question is inspired by the most iconic zones of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Lego is always known for introducing some of the best properties of pop culture into brick building sets. Due to its immense popularity, the company created LEGO Ideas. This website promotes a community where Lego fans can create set concepts to show to the community. Fans can vote for the idea, and if it gets enough support, LEGO officials will see it. When it passes, the phase hits retailers. The latest idea for getting green light for mass production is based on Sega’s favorite speedster, Sonic the Hedgehog.

The character has not been seen in the form of Lego since the 2015 LEGO Dimensions game. The new set in production brings the Sonic Mania version of Green Hill Zone to life. All of the classic loops and giant robots appear to be included in the set, creating a collection featuring the best of the characters. This new set was created in two years and the process of achieving it was never fast.

Initially, this idea was proposed to the site around February 2019. It was created by a user named toastergrl, and by August 2019, the set was staff-selected. The set was reviewed by March 2020 and confirmed to be released in retail by this month. Not only was the set perfectly created, but it was released in the perfect timeframe, and the movie release was a huge success.

The joy of LEGO Ideas work is that each set, whether approved or not, is made with a great deal of heart and passion from the creators. The design of the set began in 2017 and details are shown. Support began to grow exponentially as new releases were added with the release of Sonic Mania. The new set features many of the iconic locations and characters found in the Green Hill Zone, in addition to those found in Mania.

The announcement of a new TV show on Netflix proves to be a major Blue Blur show this year. The character continues to get a lot of attention, and as another movie is being made, that attention doesn’t seem to stop. Perhaps this new Lego set is the predecessor of the all-new Sonic the Hedgehog line.

One of the proofs of the support of 10,000 supporters and LEGO officials is that their love for Sonic is alive and well. Through the ups and downs, it was the support of the fans that made the character more vibrant than ever. More additions are currently being proposed to the set, including the tail as part of the proposed “Encore mode”. Obviously, LEGO Ideas were a great way to show how far that love and support could go.

Lego is a great way to get the most family-friendly version of many well-known properties. From toys to TV and games, every Lego fan has something. The Ideas site shows how much love you have for brands and characters like Sonic the Hedgehog. As long as this type of support and outlets are available, more unique sets may emerge.

