Tomb Raider fans recreate the classic level as a vintage travel poster





Fan-made vintage-style travel posters imagine the classic level of the original Tomb Raider game as an exotic tourist destination.

Travel posters usually don’t show crumbling ruins or monsters lurking in doorways, but if your goal is to promote the location Lara Croft explored in the 1996 Tomb Raider, the features and dinosaurs mentioned above. It is almost inevitable that the shadow of will be displayed. Anyway, Twitter user ToddR_’s artwork is a rethink of the classic level of the first Tomb Raider game as a vintage travel poster.

The first outing of a brave explorer is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. There’s been little news from Crystal Dynamics at the front of Tomb Raider these days, but fans haven’t forgotten an important milestone. In fact, creating a unique travel poster was ToddR_’s way of recognizing Lara Croft’s 25-year adventure.

Each of the four posters focuses on the level of the first Tomb Raider game and includes a clever Easter egg that fans with keen eyes should find. For example, a Greek poster shows that the broken hand of the Midas statue is lying on the ground and that the person is golden in the palm of his hand. This happens when Lara steps on the statue in the game. Some elements of the first Tomb Raider haven’t matured so gracefully, but its original and imaginative set pieces aren’t one of them, and these fan posters perfectly complement that element of the game. I’m catching it.

In another post, ToddR_ claims he’s not a very artist, but most of Twitter seems to disagree because his reaction to his work is overwhelmingly positive. Even the official Tomb Raider Twitter account joined the action by answering, “These are very creative!” Retweet lively artwork. As for the angle of movement of the poster, we have certainly succeeded in making some gamers want to go to the advertised place again. An ongoing remaster of the original Tomb Raider from the PS2 era has recently been dumped online and fans are working to complete it. This is a great opportunity to revisit these exotic places.

Another fan, known as Nicobus, has been working on a remake and upgrade of Unreal Engine 4’s Tomb Raider 2 over the last few years, but it’s unclear when the project will be released. Lara Croft’s second adventure may also be treated as a poster in the near future.

ToddR_ has stated that it will accept the creation of posters for other Tomb Raider games, so posters for beautiful travel destinations in Venice in Tomb Raider 2 or Area 51 in Tomb Raider 3 could be displayed to the world. There is. From classic game posters and remakes, Lara Croft cosplay and fans have been responsible for more Tomb Raider content in recent years than game developer Crystal Dynamics, which hasn’t released a new series since the shadow of Tomb Raider in 2018. I will.

