With Google Pay, you can earn up to $ 55 during the Super Bowl by referring your friends





Over the next few days, Google Pay will be running a Super Bowl promotion, earning $ 11 per person referencing a service for up to five people. Inviting friends and family must spend at least $ 10, and this promotion will end on February 8, 2021 (but you must spend the minimum amount between 6 and 7 days). It can give you 2 days (or 1 day if you are too busy looking at the Super Bowl) and collect some extra cash. Thus, if you lose your bet on the winner tomorrow, you will be very smart in regaining some of what you have already lost.

Google Pay users are currently notified on their device, but don’t worry that the rules will apply and you’ll need to be notified before the end of the day, even if the promotion doesn’t pop up yet.

Needless to say, your friends need to set up a Google Pay account to be eligible for this offer. Then, using your own generated invitation code and using the minimum amount mentioned above, you’ll have $ 5 in your pocket. Reward while you get your $ 11 (while supply continues).

By the way, at least $ 10 spent by friends must be paid to unpaid contacts or via NFC at some store before using the service. You cannot invite strangers by text or email. You also cannot use bots to distribute invitation codes. Everything that’s pretty standard shouldn’t fool the path to success, just like in real life, right?

The cash back you earn will be transferred to your Google Pay money and you can send it if your bank is connected. I use a bank that doesn’t link directly to Google Pay, so if I run into this issue I’ll have to send it with a fee. Oh yeah, grab your lunch, watch the game, and build a bank at the same time! Happy game!

