How are you feeling?Toto’s smart toilet keeps tabs for you





Kitakyushu-TOTO, the best-known Japanese company for heated seats and toilets with built-in bidets, takes its technology to a whole new level to improve people’s health management through automatic urine and stool monitoring and analysis. I am raising it to.

Toto is working on toilets with sensors in their seats and other health monitoring technologies that look for signs of health problems. The wellness toilet, which the company hopes to deploy within a few years, scrutinizes people’s daily waste emissions in search of markers of various illnesses.

The company plans to use health tracking toilet technology to offer new services such as tips to help people improve their diet and lifestyle for better health.

Using Toto’s high-tech toilets does not require the collection of unpleasant samples. People simply do their jobs, wash them away, and continue for about a day. If the toilet detects an anomaly, the user may receive a smartphone message recommending a more balanced diet (for example, salmon and avocado salad).

Toto’s smart throne features a series of sensors embedded in the seat, and according to Ryoji Nakamura, head of the company’s digital innovation division, people can see their physical condition at a glance.

When the user’s back touches the seat, a sensor activates to collect information such as blood flow, heart rate, and skin condition. It then uses artificial intelligence on the cloud system to analyze the data to assess the user’s stress level and exercise needs. The result is sent to the app on the user’s smartphone.

According to Nakamura, Toto wants to provide advice for people to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Some features have not yet been determined, as the product is still under development. Sensors perform a wide range of functions. When a weak electric current is applied, the amount of visceral fat and the ratio of skeletal muscle can be measured like a body composition analyzer.

Manure contains many health clues, as many illnesses leave traces in urine and feces. For example, you can analyze urine and stool odors to detect changes in your physical condition. Smart toilets can identify health problems faster than traditional twice-yearly health checks.

Smart toilets can also play an important role in monitoring and protecting public health. The Japan Society for Water Environment has started a project to analyze sewage to detect signs of COVID-19 outbreaks. If many home toilets are equipped with sensors, providing valuable data, such as early indicators of pre-crisis illness, can facilitate the work of public health professionals. I will.

This new technology allows Toto to stay in touch with customers even after selling toilets and other household fixtures. Wellness toilets could help Toto reinvent the business model if they hit the market within a few years as the company wants.

One possibility is a new service that charges a continuous fee for analyzing the data collected from smart toilets. The company can propose a healthy diet plan and provide health advice. Toto may also work with research and medical institutions to provide personalized disease prevention services.

But to do this, Toto needs a partner to help develop sophisticated AI-based health surveillance toilets. The company has adopted an “open innovation” model.

Since 2017, the Smart Toilet Task Force, which has dozens of employees, has contacted nearly 100 companies in the United States and elsewhere in search of partners. Toto is working with several startups to reduce the size of the sensor and analyze human waste. We have successfully created a prototype for display at this year’s CES Electronics Expo, which was held online in January.

Mr. Noriaki Kiyota, president of Toto, said that he is aiming to “bring new value to society by introducing cutting-edge digital technology from the outside.” Kiyota emphasizes that Toto must abandon its traditional policy of developing its own products and technologies in order to survive in an era of rapidly changing technology and lifestyle trends.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has raised the hygiene awareness of people around the world, has benefited the company. Operating income for the year to March is expected to increase 6% to 39 billion yen ($ 371 million). Strong demand for home remodeling in China and the United States can help make that profit. Sales of Toto’s Washlet bidet sheets doubled year-on-year in the October-December quarter in the United States.

The global market for toilets and other sanitary ceramic equipment is projected to grow from $ 32.1 billion last year to $ 44.6 billion by 2025, according to estimates by Indian research specialist Markets and Markets.

Toto has been struggling to increase its share of overseas sales for years, but still less than 30% of the company’s total. Toto needs to upgrade its smart toilet technology to attract customers from well-established local players such as Coke in the US and Roca in Spain.

Competition is fierce in the market for ongoing health monitoring products such as smart watches and other wearables. Apple is leveraging the Apple Watch to expand its business in this market. In Japan, we provide an electrocardiogram app for Apple Watch. Another tech giant looking to take advantage of consumers’ growing desire for health tracking devices is Google, which acquired US wearable pioneer Fitbit in January.

According to US market researcher IDC, about 125 million wearables shipped worldwide in the July-September quarter of last year, an increase of 35% over the same period last year. Sales of smartwatches and ear-worn devices have grown particularly rapidly.

Toilet makers are keen to take advantage of this trend. In 2018, Panasonic introduced a toilet in China that can detect blood in urine and feces and measure uric acid levels.

Protecting privacy is a big issue for smart toilet developers. This technology requires robust security to keep the very personal data it collects out of the hands of hackers and thieves.

