



Maya Darwitch

Maya Darwiche is the founder of MD-Esthetics, a cosmetics salon that offers beauty improvement and permanent makeup services. With over 20 years of significant industry experience, Maya is arguably one of the best companies in the business. Today, she is an internationally recognized PMU expert (permanent makeup and cosmetics) and one of the most trusted natural beauty service providers. So when did beauty enhancement become such a common practice? More importantly, what exactly do we mean when we talk about cosmetic services?

Differentiation of various cosmetic services

Cosmetology is a rapidly growing and evolving industry. Due to this innovation, traditional cosmetology techniques and practices are constantly being improved and adapted. Here are some of the more common (and less common) cosmetology services approved by professional cosmetologists such as Maya Darwich.

Micro blade

Microblade is a standard yet innovative make-up treatment designed to thin the eyebrows. Some people tend to over-wax their eyebrows, which can lead to hair loss around the eyebrows. Medical conditions (such as alopecia), age, and certain medications can also cause hair loss. If one of these scenarios touches your heart, Maya Darwiche recommends pursuing a microblade.

Using sterile hand tools and accurate needles, a trained hairdresser like Maya gently etches natural-looking hair to the skin. This process helps to reconstruct the lost eyebrow shape and structure. The color of the pigment you choose depends on your skin tone and color.

Shading of eyebrows

Eyebrow shading is often provided in combination with microblades. It’s great if you want to create a soft eyebrow look, and if the treatment isn’t invasive at all. MD-Esthetics is an expert in the field, and for this treatment the beautician simply gently applies the color pigment evenly between the eyebrows. This technique is far more realistic than the long-established industry standard tattoo.

eyeliner

Semi-permanent eyeliner refers to when your beautician puts a very thin eyeliner tattoo between your natural lashes. It has the effect of making the eyelashes look thicker, and ultimately improves the color and shape of the eyes. If you’re not happy with the results, you can always apply makeup from above to change the effect or shade.

Keratin rush lift

Eyelash lifts are one of the most popular new ones in the industry, especially if you need fresh and luscious eyelashes. Basically, the beautician bends the natural lashes upwards to increase the height, length and volume of the lashes! Using a lotion containing water-based glue and keratin, the beautician lifts the lashes in a beautiful position.

Scalp micropigment

The last entry on our list is the scalp micropigment. This process, also known as hair tattoo, gives the illusion that the client has a perfect buzz cut. This procedure is also great for hiding flocked scars and covering bald eagles. The fine pigmentation of the scalp of Maya Darwiches MD-Esthetics cannot be suppressed because the hair looks plump.

