Google Assistant takes advantage of some fun and useful features of Super Bowl LV





If you’re using the Google Assistant on your mobile phone, or if you own a Google smart device, you can use your company’s personal assistant to get facts and fun details about the Super Bowl LV. The event takes place this Sunday and most fans are watching from home. Who will win? No one can tell you, but the Google Assistant will gladly provide you with the best guess.

If you can’t decide which team to support, you can ask the Google Assistant, “Hey Google, who will win the big game?” For those who aren’t very interested in sports but want to attend a party, the command “Hey Google, can you help me talk like a soccer fan?” Users can also ask for football facts.

Google also points out that assistants can be used to help manage the day. For example, you can use the timer feature to track snacks during cooking and set reminders when kickoff is about to begin. If you’re on the Google ecosystem, you can also use Chromecast to stream big games if you don’t have the cable.

CBS is a network that broadcasts games this year. This means that CBS All Access subscribers can access the game directly through that platform. If you are not a subscriber, you can also watch the game for free using the CBS Sports app or the CBS Sports website.

If you don’t have the means to stream cables or games, you can also take advantage of the completely free old school route of watching games on your local CBS broadcast channel using a wireless TV antenna. Coverage begins before the game, but kick-off does not take place until 6:30 pm Eastern Standard Time.

