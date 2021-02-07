Is Texas really a serious rival in Silicon Valley?





Texas, however, may be different, not because of the recent attention-grabbing relocation. Unlike other innovation hubs, the state has quietly nurtured the high-tech industry for decades. If Texas ultimately rivals California, the consequences can be significant not only for industry, but also for US politics.

A little background: At different times in the history of the country, different places emerged as clusters, industrial innovation flourished, powerful new companies were born, and a tremendous amount of wealth was born. These “places of invention” attract a large number of companies and talents. They often rely on institutions to train the next generation of workers and entrepreneurs.

Silicon Valley fits the model. As Margaret Omara observed in the region’s enjoyable history, the significant convergence of engineering talent, venture capital, educational institutions and government funding has unleashed a wave of innovation, each based on its predecessor. It has created a bigger economic boom than ever before.

But there is nothing forever. Consider the fate of Hartford, Connecticut. The city was once a high-tech powerhouse in the late 19th century and dominated precision engineering and instrumentation. The days of glory are gone. Other innovation and invention centers suffer from a similar fate. Philadelphia has pioneered the production of machine tools. Detroit, the crucible of the automobile industry. Other.

When Silicon Valley loses its marquee status, it will almost certainly give way to several hubs in Texas. Texas is now more easily associated with Ted Cruz, the death penalty, and crude oil. The idea that California as a major center of innovation could eventually be replaced seems tremendous. Take a closer look, unless you go back a long time.

As one account of Texas high-tech history claims, a new era began in 1930. The year brought news of the biggest oil discovery ever made in the 48 states of the continental United States. A joiner strike at the so-called East Texas Oil Patch. But it also saw the creation of a geophysical service, a company that uses sound waves to explore oil. This quickly became an industry standard. The company grew rapidly and expanded to detect submarines during World War II.

In 1951, the company became Texas Instruments, one of the giants of the computer era. Three years later, TI became the first company to design, manufacture and sell silicon transistors. Seven years later, we developed the first integrated circuit, the computer chip. These have become components of everything from portable calculators to computers. Even when Silicon Valley became a visible leader in computing technology, Texas Instruments thrived and grew bigger in Dallas. (Currently, it is the world’s largest manufacturer of analog chips.)

Part of the reason for this trajectory was related to another institution that continues to play a key role in driving state innovation, Stanford University and Houston Rice University, which played a role comparable to Silicon Valley. .. In fact, many of Silicon Valley’s early players actually moved to California after graduating from Rice, sometimes referred to as the Rice Mafia. “

So how appropriate is that rice to play an important role in the next step in the rise of Texas? In 1961, the university donated more than 1,000 acres of land to build what became known as the Johnson Space Center, and the former provincial city was literally flooded with rocket scientists. Houston’s leadership in the Space Race has kicked off many related industries, such as Silicon Valley, where government contracts and ties have proven essential to getting the region on track.

All of this happened very slowly and almost unnoticed, as Texas remained behind the fast-growing Silicon Valley. But as the state boomed, so did the public university system. The flagship university of Austin was born, and the number of start-ups began to surge in the shadow of the university along Interstate 35, which connects Austin to Dallas to the north and San Antonio to the south. This corridor joins Houston, which is already well established.

Some of the companies that defined the Texas high-tech scene in this early era have disappeared. For example, Tandy Corp. helped launch the personal computer era with a TRS-80 laptop before winning the competition and renaming it to Radio Shack Corp. Retailers, and Compaq Computers Corp., but other companies have proven to be more permanent. Austin launched direct marketing of personal computers to consumers and spawned many successful startups, including today’s giant Michael Dells.

By 2000, the battle for technological hegemony had extended to two states, California and Texas. However, Lone Star was still catching up at that time. For example, California’s tech exports totaled $ 53 billion that year, while Texas came in second with $ 25 billion. Still, Texas surpassed California in 2014 and is now in the overwhelming lead.

Other measures suggest that California will continue to maintain its lead. In 2000, California was the leading state for R & D investment, venture capital investment, and other means of future commitment. Texas ranked 6th in R & D 20 years ago, far behind. Since then, it has risen to third place, but California still holds the overwhelming lead. There, as the number of corporate relocations increases, the balance can be lost. The moving company is not a bit player. Big companies like Oracle and Tesla. Indeed, some of their businesses will lag behind in California. It’s still an important step.

And these giants aren’t the only ones. Texas is the largest destination for an increasing number of companies moving from California and has been around for over 12 years. For example, in 2019, 1,800 companies left the state. Most went to Texas. This is in parallel with population change, with a net shift of 42,500 leaving California for Texas. This is the largest movement of people in the country.

The influx of well-educated and wealthy tech workers is proud to be mostly liberal and will transform Texas as well as Texas’s economy. Over time, an increase in the number of transplants could help make the state blue for the first time since taking office as President Jimmy Carter in 1976, providing Democrats with a wealth of electoral votes in future elections. ..

If that happens, Republicans may, at a later time, find that the power of the tech sector goes far beyond the president’s ban on Twitter.

(Modifies Texas Instruments’ hometown to Dallas.)

This column does not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Stephen Mihm, an associate professor of history at the University of Georgia, is a contributor to Bloomberg Opinion.

For more articles like this, please visit bloomberg.com/opinion.

2021 Bloomberg LP

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos