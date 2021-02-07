Critics say werewolves: Apocalypse





Werewolf: A review of The Apocalypse-Earthblood reveals different views on World of Darkness-based action RPGs.

Werewolves were elusive in the game. Especially if you are looking for a game that you can play as a werewolf. Werewolf: The Apocalypse-Earthbloodoffers provides players with an action RPG that plays the role of a legendary beast.

Set in the World of Darkness, Earth Blood shares space with Vampire: The Masquerade, some of the lesser-represented aspects of tabletop RPGs before Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodline 2, which will be released later this year. To explore. This is what critics are saying.

Leana Hafer, IGN: “If Earthblood was at least a fun side-scrolling action, I would have been disappointed that I missed the chance, but I’m glad I had a somewhat decent game about that one aspect of werewolves, the apocalypse. But clumsy., Unsatisfactory combat then removes teeth and leaves nothing worth your time. The stealth mechanism is actually pretty good at interacting with level design. This is Cyanide’s fantasy. It’s a prize of comfort if you didn’t sell it. It’s a huge and barbaric top predator. It wasn’t very effective in alleviating frustration with combat, characters, animations, AI, and almost everything else. When the next full moon rises, I hope that one day I’ll have a Werewolf game that fits the tradition and heritage of the World of Darkness, and howls and voices. “

PC gamer Luke Kemp: “Another sign that the game’s original vision could have been more spectacular than the budget available is the implementation of choice, or rather its general lack. Conversation means It’s rare to offer a decision, and there are actually three opportunities to approach the situation in two very different ways, but what are they! One is in prison, accessing a secret area. It’s up to you to do the errands for the Mafia boss. This is what I did. In the first playthrough, in the second playthrough, a spectacular battle between him and everyone else. Then, after expressing a cheerful shock in my actions, a friend gave me the necessary keycards I recovered from the bloody corpse of a Mafia man. The battle is definitely too simple and difficult. Rarely challenge. The inability to backtrack or create multiple saves means that you can rarely choose a one-time deal. Still, play this game 2 Playing times and having fun. It’s both times and it’s very important. It’s a B-movie experience in the best possible way. Not too bad, but decided it’s a good thing I did. “

Game Informer Andrew Reiner: “Sit down and watch the guards move mechanically along the way is as dull as you might think, and there’s no way to spice it up. I tried to have fun with stealth, but that The monotony always led. For me, I transformed into a werewolf to finish the sequence in the hope that the encounter in the next battle would be better. It never happened. Repeat from the room. It extends to level designs that use almost the same industrial textures and objects into the room. Cyanide injects. There are some changes in the environment towards the end of the game, but this is a welcome change. But the damage happens well before this. Most stages feel like episodes of the Twilight Zone passing through the same door many times. Cahal is written and voiced, but I Never minded his redemption bids or preventing his tribal forest from being destroyed and dying. The whole experience flattened and truly embraced the complexity of transforming. It’s never the case. The idea ends up being confusing. It encourages players to expose their fangs and get over everything as soon as possible. “

Destructoid, Chris Mois: “It’s accurate to describe Earthblood as a stealth action-adventure, but there’s a tremendous disconnect between stealth and action. The stealth section is very rudimentary, tense, finesse, Lacking skill, and open-ended. Hitman’s nature In fact, Earthblood portrays Endron as a building specially built for unreliable AI, repetitive movements, and stealth penetration. The layout of the room reminds me of some of the weaker examples of this genre (remember the velvet assassin?). This old-fashioned approach could be tolerated if the mission is diverse and engaging. Although there is, Earthblood basically consists of almost the same single mission, which takes place in a very familiar place. The annihilation of Endron would sneak up on the warehouse after the warehouse and remove the fuse. And hacking computer terminals. As a positive point, I have to say that playing in Cahal’s Lupus format is a lot of fun. Only one crosses more interesting places, more verticality and more. We want to provide less linearity. Anyway, Goodboy is quick, agile, well animated and equipped with a “barking” button. Playing as a wolf remains one of the highlights of Earth Blood throughout the adventure. “

Forbes Matt Gardner: “Sure, the story is predictable and full of holes, the gameplay is repetitive, the stealth is relentless, and the character is often stuck in a paper bag. At the same time, the gameplay is repetitive. Not only is it intoxicating, but it maintains an incredibly smooth frame rate, the fight is reliable and fun, and I’m really happy after the game. When it comes to the game, Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood Beautifully ridiculous: A game that shouldn’t be. It works and tries to prove it, but it can’t discourage you. Cyanide and Nacon need to pursue the development of this series in the future. There is no such series, and we all deserve to lose ourselves with a little unconscious fun. “

