HItman 3: Upcoming patches for PC players





IO Interactive’s Communications Manager, Travis Barbour, has posted the latest news and information about the latest release of IO, Hitman 3. The first thread of the Hitman Fan Made Forum was created last month and was last updated on February 5th. Travis states that it will continually update threads when new bugs occur or when previous bugs are marked as fixed. These are currently all updates for Travis threads.

PC Player Updates for Location Import: While busy launching HITMAN 3, we are also working on a promised solution to allow PC players to import locations they already own into Epic’s HITMAN 3. The solution worked well and is now tested and validated from all angles to be as robust as possible. When it comes to timing, it’s definitely sooner or later. Even with the longest quote we’ve considered, the solution will be fully deployed by the end of February. Follow the steps below to get the latest information. The player will not be able to reach full mastery at that location due to the loss of XP, but the challenge will be marked as complete even after the server disconnects. Status: Tracked. This problem is with our radar. Players do not have access to Requiem Pack status: they were aware of and working on a solution. Players are not awarded trophies / achievements even though they have completed the requirements Status: We were tracking what was reported and investigating fixes. Marked as FIXED: Players will not be able to access the Deluxe Edition content. Status: Fixed. In-game content (suits and items) will be unlocked by completing the deluxe escalation. Art books and digital soundtracks are now available for download from linked IOI accounts. The PlayStation player is getting an error that it fails to get online resources. Status: Fixed: We have published a fix to resolve this issue. I was tracking other reports for future issues. Player failed to fetch profile information An error has occurred. Status: Fixed. To resolve these issues, we released an update today (January 25th). I was tracking additional reports. Xbox players are not able to access / download the HITMAN 1 GOTY access path, even though they are eligible. Status: Fixed. We have worked with MS to fix this issue. The GOTY access pass is automatically applied to Xbox players that meet your requirements. Look for it in the H3 add-on. If you don’t see it, try restarting the console. Alternatively, try installing / requesting this particular Access Passon in the web store and installing it in the console. Players with a PS4 disc version will not have access to the free PS5 Next Generation Update. Status: Fixed. We worked with Sony to identify the issue and implement the fix. PS4 disc players should search the PSN store for next-generation upgrades.

See the FAQ section of the Hitman Player Guide for more information on the update.

Hitman 3 is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

