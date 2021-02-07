Israeli technical envoy prepares for challenges and opportunities in the post-covid world





DiplomaTech

Ayelet Levin Karp (Ghana) and Nir Adam Sella (Colombia) discuss the greatest lessons learned from the pandemic and what they believe will be the 2021 trend.

Allon Sinai 19: 5706.02.21

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the Israeli Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s Department of Foreign Trade (FTA) a complete rethinking of their role in the world of economic diplomacy. While facing an unprecedented financial crisis and a fog of uncertainty, attachments found that many of their previous strategic tools became almost irrelevant. At the same time, the Israeli industry has realized that it needs them more than ever. After all, how can Israeli exporters facilitate cross-border trade in remote areas where technology cannot bridge the closed sky and cultural differences?

CTech asked five Israeli economic and trade officials to discuss the pandemic and the biggest lessons learned from 2020, what they believe will be a trend in 2021, and where they plan to focus next year. ..

Ayelet Levin Karp (Ghana) and Nir Adam Sella (Colombia) are in this second and final part of the series after the previous article, Bareket Knafo (Romania and Ukraine), Shai Zarivatch (Australia), Esti Ayalon Kovo (Australia). Beijing) is included.

Ayelet Levin Karp, Israel has an economic attachment to Ghana and an economic attachment to Colombia Nir Adam Sella.Photo: Gideon Sharon

“In general, I think the pandemic has highlighted both the strengths and weaknesses of a country or society. Looking at how Covid was treated in different places, the culture and leadership of the country, and its resilience. “We know a lot about economic power,” Levin Carp told CTech when asked about the pandemic and the biggest lessons from 2020. “In that sense, Ghana is doing well despite its challenging starting point as a developing country with an underdeveloped healthcare system and high debt. President Ghana and community leaders have strong leadership. It showed solidarity and impressive logistics capabilities. The Ghanaian economy was badly hurt and the debt-to-GDP ratio rose to almost 70%, but showed a very rare positive for growth in 2020. The result is primarily due to Ghana’s relatively diverse and stable economy and rising gold and cocoa prices in 2020. Economic damage from the oil crisis and Covid-19. ”

Serra noted the opportunity the pandemic brought to Israeli companies in Colombia. “When the pandemic began and Colombia entered a month-long blockade, the country’s economic activity seemed to be halting, but everything was new, including during the Covid-19 crisis. I learned to connect. Some sectors have been completely “frozen” and struggling to get back into action, while others have prospered and opened up opportunities for many Israeli companies. ” Explained Serra. “The pandemic also created value and created a pandemic for flexible and agile clients who continued to innovate, tailor their solutions to new situations and continue to increase the demand for Israeli solutions throughout 2020. It was a great opportunity to discover the strengths of Israeli companies, which continue to affect Colombia and the LATAM region. ”

Serra talked about the main trends expected to develop in 2021. “The Israeli-Columbia free trade agreement came into force in August 2020, resulting in the immediate elimination of tariffs on both sides, including almost all industrial products. Products, and numerous food and agricultural products). An increasing number of Israeli companies are interested in doing business and selling in Colombia. ” “The Israeli Colombian Economic Mission has created a number of new business relationships between Israeli companies and potential Colombian buyers, distributors and clients. During 2021, Israeli companies interested in Colombia We look forward to further entry into the market. Realizing a business connection that will be established in 2020 and will lead to new sales in Colombia. ”

Levin Carp said Ghana’s industrialization and digitization efforts offer many opportunities for Israeli companies. “When it comes to pandemics, I hope I’m wrong or guess too early, but the second wave of coronavirus with new mutations affects Africa much more than the original strain. Seems like. In 2020, this may not be the case in 2021. I’m worried that we’ll see a much higher impact on public health and mortality than recorded in 2020. When it comes to vaccination, Africa seems to be at the bottom. It’s a global priority, which can affect the speed at which it can fight the virus and regain a somewhat normal life. ” .. “From an economic perspective, President Nana Add Dunkwa Akfo Add’s second re-election, the invocation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA), and the lessons learned by the pandemic on foreign dependence Supply chains and aid Bringing new hope. These factors have the potential to strengthen Ghana’s focus and policy direction, support industrialization efforts, and increase agricultural productivity and efficiency. With the continued digitalization and growth of the economy, especially the financial sector, the middle class offers a very interesting opportunity for Israeli exporters looking to expand their business or expand into Africa, specifically agriculture. Israeli companies are expected to increase their business activities in areas such as health (both medical equipment and digital health), water technology and cybersecurity. Fintech, Communications, Cleantech. ”

Levin Carp said Ghana’s economic delegation plans to significantly limit overseas travel, at least for most of 2021. “This makes the role of local partners and representatives of Israeli companies even more important than before. Focusing on strengthening relationships with local market leaders and finding better partners that Israeli companies can trust more. I’ll win. ” “We will also continue to seek the best platform and setup to most efficiently replace traditional business delegations and meetings. We have devised some very interesting and innovative events to address this challenge and the degree of success. Therefore, we will continue to succeed and explore new models.

“More specifically, we see interesting opportunities in the agricultural sector, especially in produce processing and better agricultural practices,” she added. “Health (both medical devices and digital health) is looking at opportunities in both private and public domains (especially because the government plans to build 50 new hospitals in the near future). Cybersecurity. Is another area of ​​great potential: The digitalization process is advancing rapidly and awareness of the associated cyber risks is increasing. Finally, large investments, including infrastructure projects. Consider opportunities within the water and clean tech sector for Israeli companies interested in. ”

Sella said he expects Covid-19’s broader relevance or impact-related solutions to continue to be in high demand this year. “Increasing internal security concerns and increased crime in Colombia will drive Israeli technology, law enforcement and smart cities in the HLS sector,” he said. “In addition, the Israeli economic mission to Colombia will benefit from tariff reductions and promote Israeli products that can be sold at more attractive prices in the Colombian market, thanks to the entry into force of the Israeli-Columbia Free Trade Agreement. Finally, the Colombian mission is facilitating a program of funded pilot programs with major Colombian players as part of a new connection between the Israeli Innovation Authority and Colombia’s Parallel Entity (InnPulsa). As part of this initiative, many Israeli companies operating in sectors such as CleanTech and SmartCities have benefited from paying close attention to the B2B matching process, softening the Colombian market. You will enjoy the landing. ”





