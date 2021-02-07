Apex Legends’ most OP characters will soon be nervous





At least one of Apex Legends’ most powerful characters, or more OP characters, becomes nervous and soon becomes nervous. How do you know This is because Respawn Entertainment has confirmed it as well. Character and hero-based competitive games inevitably have characters that are more viable and useful than other characters. In the current meta, most players agree that Wraith and Caustic are the two most difficult characters to face off. Unfortunately for those who focus on the latter, the big guys are nervous.

Caustic is a controversial character since Season 7. Prior to Season 7, caustics were actually far from meta-topping characters, but a series of buffs changed this. player.

In the last few weeks, complaints about caustics have grown. And recently, one of these complaints caught the attention of developers on Reddit. In response to a community call for nerf caustics and a player pointing out how the character clashes with the philosophy of the game, game designer John Larson is about to see nerf working. I confirmed that.

“The change to gas allowed teammates to play with gas with relatively little impact, so I think there were many unrealized possibilities that were immediately used within the last few months.” Larson said about the character. “Caustic is undeniably strong and has the highest winning percentage in games that last more than 20 minutes. Caustic plays a unique role as a defensive legend that can act aggressively in certain scenarios. Should fine-tune him as follows: Get rid of frustration without compromising the feeling of playing as caustics. “

Larson continued:

“Simply put, I’m listening to community feedback. As a player, I think it’s useful. The data confirms that he’s strong and he’ll get a lot of attention in the near future. Apex says” Abilities. When it comes to becoming a “legend”, it’s important to occupy a unique design space as new characters emerge. This opens the door to potentially devastating synergies between legendary abilities. I saw (and experienced) a clip of a chaotic ability-driven endgame, what is it? We are actively working on the solution. “

Unfortunately, at this time it is unclear not only when these changes to Caustic will be released, but exactly what has changed. However, whenever we have more information related to any of these unanswered questions, we will update the story with that information.

Apex Legends is available for free on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. It will soon be available on Nintendo Switch. Click here for more information on the free and popular battle royale games.

