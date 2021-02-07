Some young Americans fight economic instability by using stimulating checks to pay off debt





MarketGauge Group Managing Editor Michele Schneider, Kingsview Wealth Management CIO Scott Martin, and Wealth Enhancement Group Senior VP Nicole Webb talk about the market outlook.

Exciting payments have been a pandemic lifeline for many Americans. For some young adults, they offered the opportunity to accumulate savings or repay debt.

According to recent data from the US Census, most adults who report having undergone a second stimulus check issued before and after the New Year use them to pay household expenses such as utility bills and telecommunications payments. I did.

Do you have an exciting check? How to claim payment on your 2020 tax return

The use of stimulus payments depends on the age group. Approximately 54% of people between the ages of 25 and 39 reported in a census that they repaid their debts primarily using stimuli, with 26% predominantly during the period January 6-18. Said saved. By comparison, about 57% of people between the ages of 40 and 54 said they had repaid their debts, and 22% said they had saved most of them.

Given the economic uncertainty, pandemics, and potential for further stimulus, some are wondering what to do with $ 600.

“If you can’t predict what will happen in the coming months, there’s no incentive to actually use it,” said Cameron Turner, 23, who lives in Berkeley, California. In a public relations campaign, she decided to put a check in her savings account on a rainy day.

With an unemployment rate of 6.3%, many Americans are still worried about financial stability. Last week, 779,000 workers applied for unemployment benefits, according to the Ministry of Labor.

Professor Jonathan Parker of the MIT Sloan School of Business, who studied the use of financial impact payments in both the 2001 and 2008 recessions, said that up to half of stimulus checks are usually spent by people on average. It was. It’s too early to use a 2021 check to make a demographic distinction, but this time it’s definitely different, he said.

“The ability to consume has been shut down in many ways, so many people went out to restaurants and entertainment and spent a lot of money at bars, and that’s just gone,” Parker said. It was. “Other than streaming services, I don’t go out and spend a lot of money.”

For the first incentives distributed in the spring of 2020, nearly 60% of those who received or plan to receive payments reported that they would use expense checks. Respondents to the June 2020 census used 13% of the second most reported debt repayments.

Credit scores continue to improve, with credit card debt declining for the first time in eight years, according to Experian. Credit bureaus reported that consumer credit card debt fell by 14% in 2020. The average credit card debt held by millennials has decreased by 11%.

Experian also reported that in 2020 people reduced their credit spending and delinquency.

Some people say they feel obliged to cut off their financial obligations.

Ruth Estrella, 28, who hasn’t had a stable job since May, has directed $ 600 to the credit card with the least balance. By doing so, she said she felt that her debt was being repaid.

“It’s something, but it’s nothing,” she said.

Even some people who spent the first stimulus check, the second sometimes went to debt repayment or savings.

For Kate Samsar, a law student living with a partner in San Francisco, using stimulus checks for savings and debt was not an option. Their first stimulus check went to rent, groceries and bills. The couple relied on her student loan to earn income.

When they received their second stimulus check earlier this year, they soon knew that the money would be used to pay for their credit cards.

“The ideal would have been to save it,” she said. “But I had no choice.”

Samsar is looking forward to a new wave of stimulus. But she expects to owe more and more debt until the pandemic is controlled.

Meanwhile, the amount of money people put into their savings accounts continues to grow. According to an analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, consumers saved more than one-third of their initial stimulus checks.

The mood has changed significantly since April last year, said Matthew Tarka, a recent graduate working in the financial industry. He was willing to spend some of his first stimulus checks on plane tickets to meet his parents last spring. Still, he said the period of the pandemic left him and his friends different ideas about this payment.

“I know there are a lot of people who have been unemployed since the last stimulus package was announced, so I think we can probably save a little more this time,” he said. “I think my friends are a little more spartan about this.”

