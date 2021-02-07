Israeli researchers create smart agricultural technology solutions for detecting crop stress





Researchers at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology have developed new and innovative technologies for monitoring the forms of stress in a variety of produce. Crop stress is a major concern in the field of agriculture as it can mean differences in plant growth and longevity. For this reason, it is important for people in the agricultural sector to detect water and heat stress early in the growth process.

However, Technion’s new agritech solution is an automated system that uses color photography, thermal imaging, and deep learning to monitor and predict crop stress and leaf segmentation, which may be what the sector needs. Henry and Marilyn Taub The project leader’s test at the School of Computer Science’s Institute for Geometric Image Processing (GIP) consists of research assistant Aron’s Billin, GIP lab head Professor Ron Kimmel, and chief engineer Yaron Honen. .. The forecast is over 90%.

“Drought stress detection can save plants, identify diseases and predict yields, all of which are important information for growers,” Zvirin explained in a statement.

In addition, the project was not only limited to three leaders, but was expanded to include young researchers who were just starting out, giving it an important role in the process, Zvirin added.

“They came up with great ideas and did a great job,” he explained.

“Two of them are also listed as the lead authors of the article: Dmitri Kuznichov, who will soon receive a master’s degree under the supervision of Professors Irad Yavneh and Ron Kimmel, and Sagi Levanon, a graduate of the Psagot Excellence Program. I started studying for the second time. “

The results of the stress detection survey were published in the European Conference on Computer Vision (ECCV) article, and the results of the segmentation survey were published in the Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR).

New and innovative solutions are one of the latest in Israel’s long history as a power of agricultural technology and have focused on agricultural innovation since the early days of its existence.

