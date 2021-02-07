Is Samsung and Apple Duopoly Dead in Phone Innovation?





The US smartphone market is basically summarized by Apple, Samsung, and all three other companies. And it’s possible that everyone else is trying to shrink.

According to a recent report, LG has the potential to withdraw from the smartphone business, citing long-standing losses in its division of electronics giants. The report surfaced shortly after LG announced the splash at this year’s CES suggests how difficult it is for smartphone makers not named Apple and Samsung to win lasting interest from U.S. phone buyers. doing.

The ups and downs of device makers are usually of little interest to us who just want to find the best phone out there. Who cares if Phone Maker X is struggling to break through as long as I can get new iPhone or Galaxy S models frequently?

But even companies with a track record of Apple and Samsung need rivals to move them forward. And it can be argued that the recent show of two horses in the US smartphone market is sneaking a sense of identity into the latest flagship devices.

Make Apple’s decision a few years ago and stop putting the headphone jack on your new iPhone. Until then, Samsung resisted the move with its own flagship. Now you can’t find a Galaxy S or Galaxy Note model with a headphone jack. All recent Galaxy S21 models shipped without a microSD card slot. This is what Apple has always excluded from the iPhone. And after mocking Apple’s decision not to include a charger on the iPhone 12, Samsung did exactly the same with the Galaxy S21.

Sure, you won’t confuse the iPhone 12 with the Galaxy S21 right away. However, some of the differentiating factors between the two smartphone brands are beginning to disappear.

Apple-Samsung Duopoly by Numbers

No one would dispute the fact that Apple and Samsung are the major phone makers in the United States. In the third quarter of 2020, Apple enjoyed a 40% market share over Samsung’s 30%, according to Counterpoint Research figures. The next largest player was LG with a 13% share, with other phone makers accounting for 11% of the market.

(Image credit: Counterpoint Research)

We don’t have numbers for the fourth quarter yet, but given that Apple enjoyed record telemarketing in the last three months of the year, boosted by the release of the iPhone 12, Apple’s share will only grow. I think.

Avi Greengart, Founder and Chief Analyst at Techsponential, said: “Smartphones are a mature product category, and the US market has been duopoly with Apple and Samsung for years.” This is not ideal for consumers, but both companies are quite a bit in non-US markets. It is under competitive pressure, which helps protect consumers from stagnation. “

Mobile phone OEMs are competing globally and competition remains healthy.

Tuong Nguyen, Gartner

In fact, taking the world into account, Huawei is the second largest phone maker between Samsung and Apple. Research firm IDC figures show that other companies have merged to hold the largest slice of the global market. “The big picture is that mobile phone OEMs are competing globally and the competition remains healthy,” said Tuong Nguyen, senior principal analyst at Gartner.

There is another factor in the US telephone market. Many people buy their devices through carriers that offer wireless services, rather than getting the best unlocked phones. “U.S. airlines are also acting as strong gatekeepers. Not only do they want an alternative to Apple and Samsung, but they also don’t want to open the shelves to the cancellation of Chinese vendors,” Greengart said. Stated.

Budget phone competition

Apple and Samsung may be in the spotlight of those looking for a flagship phone, but there is one segment of the market that is overshadowing other players. Midrange phones have become more active in recent years as phone makers are trying to attract budget-focused shoppers.

“We have more options at a lower price,” Greengart said. “The iPhone SE is Apple’s cheapest $ 399 device, but Apple hasn’t dropped any further in price,” said Greengart. “Benders such as TCL, OnePlus, and Google are trying to expand the market for middle-tier devices. I will. “

The Moto G Power has helped Motorola enter the market for low-cost mobile phones with notable features. (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Motorola and Google have been particularly successful in making waves. Motorola’s affordable G-series phones are getting a lot of attention from consumers by focusing on specific features such as battery life for the Moto G Power. Google’s Pixel flagship product couldn’t attract a large audience until it launched the A-series handsets first with the Pixel 3a and then with the Pixel 4a, which offers high-end camera performance at a low price.

This is a secret for phone makers trying to escape the long shadows cast by Apple and Samsung. How many premium features can you pack into your phone while maintaining the prices charged by market leaders and the overall competitive price? The entire OnePlus business model, its flagship, seems to be designed around this whole point, especially with the affordable OnePlus Nord phone that launched last year.

Can phone makers still innovate?

This shows that even if the iPhone and Galaxy flagship products consume large amounts of oxygen in the smartphone space, there is still room for phone makers to establish their own devices. And even if the smartphone market is fairly mature at this point, it may encourage Apple and Samsung to continue to find new and extended features for their phones.

Neither company wants to be labeled as showing a gradual improvement over the previous model, nor does it want to be a step or two behind its competitors.

Ramon Llamas, IDC

“Both [Apple and Samsung] “We repeatedly emphasize processor speed, screen size, brightness, and camera development,” said Ramon Llamas, research director for mobile devices and AR / VR at IDC. It is labeled as showing a gradual improvement over the previous model and is not one or two steps behind its competitors. “

Phone displays are a good example of how market leaders continue to improve the user experience, especially for Samsung. Last year’s Galaxy S20 introduced a 120Hz refresh rate to Samsung’s flagship lineup, with subsequent releases adding dynamic refreshes that are tailored to the task you’re performing.

The fast, refreshing display of phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra put pressure on Apple and its future smartphones. (Image credit: Future)

Faster updates of the display mean smoother scrolling and a better overall experience. This will make Apple kind. Indeed, the fast refresh display is reported to be on the iPhone 13 feature list, due out later this year.

Phone makers are also trying to leave their mark on the camera. On recent Galaxy phones, Samsung is raising the megapixel rating of the main sensor. The GalaxyS21Ultra features a 108MP camera as the primary shooter, while improving the zoom capabilities of camera phones. Meanwhile, Apple is focusing on improving the software, introducing and enhancing features such as Smart HDR, which enhances shots that can be taken even in difficult lighting, and Deep Fusion, which emphasizes the details of the photo.

Of course, it can be argued that without Google’s pressure on Apple and Samsung, camera improvements on iPhone and Galaxy devices might not have been so rapid. Pixel smartphones may not enjoy a large part of the market share, but they definitely introduce many new features in mobile photography, and the latest Pixels are ranked as one of the best camera phones. I am. Apple and Samsung will certainly be willing to upgrade their cameras every year without the Pixel, but the extra competition certainly doesn’t hurt.

Outlook for smartphone competition

That’s why consumers are forgiven if they’re a little worried that Apple’s and Samsung’s dominance will slow the pace of innovation in the smartphone market. Progress still happens, but it’s a question of how quickly they come without the threat of massive competition.

“We have reached a stage of gradual innovation in this market,” said Nguyen of Gartner. “The next big use case / application will change this dynamic in the same way that smartphones have changed the mobile phone market significantly. The million dollar question is what happens to applications or combinations of applications. . “

