Mark Zuckerberg’s big problem has been clear for 17 years, but no one wants to admit it





Imagine having only one job since you were a teenager. It has become a very wealthy and powerful job, far beyond most people’s dreams.

In other words, imagine Mark Zuckerberg. Now, imagine you might be completely wrong about something that might ultimately mean the end of Facebook.

This is an important reason now. There is very little power on earth that is powerful enough to take on Facebook. Maybe the government of the country is in it. But if not, we are looking at other tech giants.

It happened that one of those giants, Apple, declared war on Facebook, but another Google appears to be preparing to take part in the fight. My colleague Jason Aten recently did a great job of recording the fight:

Apple plans to change its privacy rules, and app developers will need to request permission before tracking most users. It’s directly connected to Facebook, and the overall business model basically needs to track users in order to sell “personalized ads.”

Who says “no” to you?

Apple’s move can be an existential threat. At least Facebook seems to think so. It is unpredictable what will happen.

However, many could have predicted that this would happen in the end. the reason? It’s simple and a by-product of Zuckerberg’s great success.

In short, like all the very successful leaders, Zuckerberg has always risked him surrounded by those who owed their success, and therefore effectively tells him “no”. I can’t.

Because of his background-again, I actually did just one thing: I built Facebook-he’s probably at even higher risk of this phenomenon than many others. Looking back, it was clear from the beginning of this month 17 years ago.

“Capricious”

Zuckerberg built the first iteration from a Harvard dorm room, and the Student Newspaper wrote about it, so you can see what Facebook was like at the time.

The story is still online. For example, “Hundreds of people sign up for a new Facebook website” or “Mark E. Zuckerberg ’06: The whims behind thefacebook.com”. Looking back at them now, it becomes clear that Zuckerberg was not living a normal life.

He had no boss. He didn’t have to apply for a job. He didn’t have to worry about paying rent or paying a student loan. He didn’t have to work where he didn’t want to, or in a situation or environment he didn’t create.

In other words, he didn’t have to listen to anyone else. And it was always, always, always rewarded. At least until now.

For the sake of discussion, imagine Zuckerberg being 100 percent wrong about how Facebook should deal with Apple. How does he know? Who is around him that he can respect, disagree with, rely on, trust and respect?

I don’t pretend to know. Bill Gates imagined that he might somehow play that role in his life, given the very similar background. I think Gates also recognizes that Warren Buffett was such an outside mentor to him.

But if someone played that role for Zuckerberg, it remains opaque to me.

Teleport?

A colleague said he pointed out how he recently joined Clubhouse and explained that Facebook is immersed in virtual and augmented reality and how it affects remote work. Has been done.

His idea was that Facebook would eventually allow people to effectively see each other as if they were in the same physical room, rather than talking through a screen like Zoom. Everyone will really have to go anywhere.

“We should teleport ourselves, not transport ourselves,” he said.

I’m not sure what that really means, but to the Black Mirror it sounds like a kind of dystopia. This is a technical solution that kills you in the sense of having a truly fulfilling relationship with others.

Two competing ideas

You see, I’m not the one who hates the ends of the globe on Facebook. I take bad things and good things. For one thing, my college girlfriend and I reconnected on the platform. We are married now and have a daughter.

If you took the stupid things I was crazy about when I was 19 or 20 and extrapolated them and told me I was still so, what would I be as close as Zuckerberg? It’s also very clear about the fact that it wouldn’t have done them [censored] A few years later.

But I think it’s possible to keep in mind two conflicts at the same time.

Thanks to all the positive things that social media has driven, skepticism and even fear of what will happen as the goal of the for-profit corporation behind it is increasingly in line with what people really want. It doesn’t seem to be.

People learn to retain their competing perspectives through seeing difficulties, failures, and good things come from bad things, but sometimes bad things come from good things.

They learn them by having to do what they don’t want to do from time to time, and by recognizing that no matter how successful they are, there are other people they can learn.

Even if you don’t have to admit that you’re wrong, isn’t it ironic and, frankly, catastrophic?

