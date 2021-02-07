



Google displays Ravi Shastry’s age as 120 and will correct the gaffe later | Photo by: AP

The main highlights People have noticed that Google says Ravi Shastry is 120 years old. For the inexperienced, he’s 58, and Google corrected the mistake earlier than Chastry has been the national head coach since mid-2017.

Social media has become very important in the lives of all individuals in our time. If you’re posting something on social media and have doubts about the facts that individuals share, you can easily rely on Google to clarify. Therefore, Google serves as the perfect platform for every individual to learn and see many new and trending things from different disciplines.

However, Google is often the target of misleading people with false or factual errors. A similar incident occurred recently when people realized that Ravi Shastry was mistakenly predicted to be 120 years old. Google recently shared Shastri’s age with 120 and showed that he was born on May 27, 1900.

Google corrected its stupidity sooner or later while people made fun of Google’s gaffes.

The head coach of Team India, La Vishastry, is 58 years old. Born May 27, 1962. After playing for Team India from 1981 to 1992, he represented 80 tests and 150 ODIs. He was a member of the Capildev-led Indian team, which won the country’s first ODI World Cup title in 1983.

Shastri was also a top performer in India when he led the team to the World Cricket Championships in Australia in 1985. Known for his excellent voice as a commentator, Shastri took over the Indian team led by Virat Kohli as Midcori. 2017. Since then, he has led the team to an impressive test series victory in Australia, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. In Limited Over, Shastri led the team to the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals and the 2018 Asian Cup title.

Prior to the India-England test series, Shastri recently appreciated Kori and seemed convinced that he justified his new role as the father of a newborn baby girl. “I knew there was an uncut diamond there when I took over in 2014 just by looking at how he evolved, but just seeing him evolve … takes time. Not everything happens in a hurry, “Shastri said in a star. Sports show cricket live.

He added, “You need to have ups and downs, feel the heat, have successes and failures, and be able to stand up and live your life. I think he has. Treat it beautifully and I’m sure he will treat paternity in a similar way. “

