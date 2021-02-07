Jeff Bezos resigns, India bans cryptocurrencies, etc .: Top news





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is reportedly planning to introduce the country’s official digital currency. According to the regulations of rumored cryptocurrencies and the official digital currency bill, the Indian government can ban Indian private cryptocurrencies. This means that all Indians holding Bitcoin reserves will struggle with this new bill. Angel investor Balaji S. Srinivasan said that India is on the verge of banning a $ 1 trillion industry rather than using it to strengthen national security, economy, currency, technology and foreign policy. I’m writing about India’s decision to ban currencies.

India has decided to go against the global cryptocurrency tide, but its AI ambitions are in line with its contemporaries. In the latest budget announcement, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sisaraman has revealed that the government will set up a luxury fintech hub in the city of Gujarat International Financial Tech (GIFT). She also announced that she would use artificial intelligence and in-depth analysis to track and analyze GST tax evasion issues, apply them in eGovernance, and reduce the burden of compliance.

Amazon gets a new CEO

Jeff Bezos, who has made e-commerce a popular name, announced that he will step down as CEO of the company in the third quarter. Andy Jassy, ​​who has led AWS, will take on the role of chief of running a trillion-dollar giant. Jassy’s success on AWS is not a secret. Due to the rules of cloud services, the market recently returned huge profits in the previous quarter. Bezos will pursue his passions for the Day 1 Fund, Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin and The Washington Post. Bezos explained how being a CEO is a consumer and profound responsibility. “When you have such a responsibility, it’s hard to pay attention to others. I didn’t have any more energy, and this isn’t about retirement. I’m these Bezos is very passionate about the impact an organization can have, he wrote to his employees by email.

UiPath and Databricks land big

On Monday, UiPath and Databricks became two of the most valuable private technology companies in the United States. In the latest round of funding, the valuation surged to a total of $ 60 billion. UiPath and Databricks are rumored to be released in 2021 through a direct listing.

RPA start-up UiPath has announced that it has raised $ 750 million in Series F rounds and has a post-money valuation of $ 35 billion. Meanwhile, Databricks has announced a $ 1 billion investment by the Data and AI company in Series G financing led by new investor Franklin Templeton. This brings the Databricks valuation to $ 28 billion. Surprisingly, Databricks is backed by rivals Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce that offer their own cloud products. Today, more than 5,000 organizations around the world, including Comcast, Cond Nast, Nationwide, and H & M, and more than 40% of Fortune 500 rely on the Databricks integrated data platform for data engineering, machine learning, and analytics. It was founded by the first authors of Apache Spark, Delta Lake, and MLflow.

Further Trouble with NVIDIA-ARM Deal

Microsoft-backed Graphcore reportedly created more obstacles to the $ 40 billion NVIDIA-ARM deal last year. Arm was a child of a British innovation poster. Today, more than 95% of smartphones in the world use the Arms architecture. With the acquisition of ARM, NVIDIA already has a strong position in the chip industry. However, ARM co-founder Hermann Hauser was not impressed with the deal. Last year, Hauser went ahead and urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to write an open letter, block the deal and help open the arm on the London Stock Exchange.

This week, Hermann Hauser told CNBC that Graphcore opposed the deal in a major submission to the UKs Competition and Markets Authority. This week, Hermann Hauser told CNBC that if Nvidia could merge Arm and Nvidia designs with the same software, it would prevent companies like Graphcore from entering the seller market and forming close ties with Arm. Hauser invests in Graphcore through venture capital firm Amadeus Capital.

Microsoft backs up Australia following Google threat

Other tech companies may threaten to leave Australia, but Microsoft will never do so, Brad Smith wrote. Google Australia’s MD, Mercilva, told Parliamentary Commission that Google is considering abandoning its services in the country if the payment method to publishers is passed unchanged. She said that if this version of the code was legislated, the only real choice would be to stop making Google search available in Australia.

Meanwhile, Microsoft fully supported the Australian Government’s proposal. Microsoft fully supports the News Media Negotiation Code. This code reasonably attempts to address the bargaining imbalance between the digital platform and the Australian news business. Read the statement issued by Microsoft.

Elon Musk chips a monkey Image Credit: Neuralink

Last year, Neuralinks founder Elon Musk demonstrated the device by planting it in pigs. Now Tesla’s chief has enhanced the game. At a recent clubhouse meeting, he said the monkey was wired to play video games with his heart. Neuralink put a computer chip in the monkey’s skull and used a small wire to connect it to the brain, Musk said. According to Musk, Neuralink’s overall purpose is to co-exist with advanced artificial intelligence (AI), and its own AI expansion creates some sort of AI symbiosis, such as the limbic system and the third layer above the cortex. It’s about drawing a way to achieve it.

Apple builds a car on Hyundai-Kia

According to CNBC, Apple will soon sign a contract with Hyundai-Kia to manufacture Apple-branded autonomous electric vehicles at its Kia assembly plant in West Point, Georgia. The trillion-dollar mobility market appeal masks the profits Apple has generated from its gadgets. Apple has the technical expertise to help Kia and Hyundai build Apple cars, and production is expected to begin by 2024.

Canada considers Clearview AI behavior illegal

The Canadian Privacy Commissioner’s office has concluded that a New York-based technology company violates federal and state privacy laws. Clearview AI, a facial recognition technology startup, has acquired images of billions of people from across the Internet. This represents mass surveillance, according to Canada, and investigations have shown that it clearly violates Canadians’ right to privacy.

Watchdog of Canada further states that Clearview AI technology has enabled law enforcement and commercial organizations to collate photos of unknown persons for research purposes. The Commissioner’s office has discovered that this puts individuals with no previous criminal history at risk.

“Surveys have shown that Clearview was collecting highly sensitive biometric information without personal knowledge and consent. In addition, Clearview is inappropriate and cannot be made appropriate by consent. Please read the statement if you collect, use or disclose personal information about Canadians for any purpose.

Google Cloud gets a new Indian head

This week, Google Cloud has appointed Bikram Singh Bedi as the new MD for Indian business. Bedi has played a key role in setting up AWS in India during his six-year tenure as Head of India and South Asia. Bedis’ arrival is consistent with Google Clouds failing to generate more profit than its rivals AWS and Azure. The company’s cloud division suffered an operating loss of $ 5.61 billion in 2020, according to a recent earnings report released by Alphabet. However, Google and Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat were optimistic about Google’s overall performance. With $ 56.9 billion in revenue, the strong fourth quarter performance was driven by search and YouTube as consumer and business activity recovered earlier this year. With Google Cloud revenue of $ 13.1 billion in 2020, she continues to gain significant momentum and continues to focus on providing value to all growth opportunities.

