Telegram becomes the most downloaded app-create new records





Telegram builds history by becoming the most downloaded non-gaming app on the Play Store. Whatsapp's new privacy policy plays the most important role in this context. The latest update Telegram export policy for exporting chats from WhatsApp to Telegram is widely used by users. Signal will be the third app downloaded in January 2021. Telegram Most Downloaded Apps: Reasons for Such Popularity on the Play Store 1. Whatsapp's New Privacy Policy

Whatsapp plays an important role in increasing the popularity of Tetegram by sending notifications to accept the new policy.

With comments from Tesla company owner Elon Musk on whatsapp’s new policy and whatsapp’s new policy, people will start downloading Telegram and Signal apps and uninstall whatsapp from their devices.

For these reasons, Telegram has become the world’s most downloaded non-gaming app with more than 63 million installs, 3.8 times the number of downloads in January 2020. Telegram jumps from 9th place to the top of the Google Play store. Also on the Apples App Store, Telegram became the fourth downloaded app, breaking all records. Signal ranked third in worldwide downloads in January, leaving Facebook and WhatsApp behind. The majority of downloads come from India, accounting for 24% of all downloads.

Whatsapp postpones the new policy due to its declining popularity, but it’s too late for the company as the demand for Telegram and Signal apps has increased significantly due to their feat and new updates, Whatsapp controversy. ..

2. New latest update on Telegram-export chat from Whatsapp feature

Telegram has launched a new feature with the latest update that supports the transfer of chat history from other messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Line.

All photos, videos, and documents can be transferred to Telegram from another chat messaging app.

How to export chat from Whatsapp to Telegram:

You can transfer both individual and group chats to Telegram by downloading the latest version, but this is not good news.

Android users: Open WhatsApp chat. Tap the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.[チャットのエクスポート]Click and[共有]In the menu[電報]Choose. iOS users: Click the contact information or group information page of the app.[チャットのエクスポート]Tap.[共有]In the menu[電報]Choose.

