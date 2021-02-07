City unemployment is declining and PG goes against national trends





Prince George’s unemployment rate fell to 6.8% in January, supported by continued growth in the construction industry, steady movement of goods arriving by rail from Prince Rupart, and record high sawmill prices at local sawmills. Did.

This is higher than the December unemployment rate of 7.6% and the November unemployment rate of 8.1%. Prince George’s latest unemployment rate has also fallen from 7.8% in February 2020, just before the pandemic.

According to Statistics Canada, BC’s unemployment rate in January was 8%, up from 7.2% in December. The national unemployment rate has also risen from 8.8% to 9.4%.

Last month, Prince George employed 53,100 people, 41,500 of whom worked full-time. After the city issued a building permit worth $ 223.45 million in 2019 and set a record, the value of new homes and buildings fell slightly in 2020 to $ 201.02 million.

Prince George is a bit unusual, said Ravi Carlon, Minister of Employment, Economic Recovery and Innovation for B.Cs. Prince George now employs 3,200 more people than it did before the pandemic. This is unlike any other city in the state.

We know that the construction and housing boom is important. There was a record building permit there, and I think it also benefited from the port of Prinsloopart. We invested $ 25 million a few weeks ago, but another 9% of cargo is passing through it at the port. They continue to grow, and the latest forecast I’ve seen is that they will exceed Montreal in the next eight to nine years, all going through Prince George’s hub.

In the first two months of the pandemic, many workers reduced full-time work to part-time as all but essential businesses were forced to close and layoffs spread throughout the state. However, Carlon says he has recently shifted to more full-time positions available as employers become more confident in the economy.

We saw an additional 28,000 people enter the state workforce to look for jobs (December-January), which distorts the number of unemployment a bit, but that’s a good sign, it’s more people returning It means seeing the opportunity, Carlon said.

Employment numbers remain difficult, not at pre-pandemic levels, but 97% of all lost jobs have already returned, he said.

I know people are struggling, I know companies are struggling. My family had been running a restaurant in Victoria for decades, but without a pandemic it would have been difficult. Pandemics are extremely stressful and have an impact on actual mental health. I always tell them, wait a minute, we already have over $ 1.5 billion in support there with property tax cuts and liquor price changes (for restaurants and pubs) Of this pandemic, I was going to continue to support business people until we started out. A lot of money is being spent between us and the federal government to keep our business going.

However, BC liberals say the NDP government is not doing enough to stimulate the economy, create more jobs and keep struggling businesses open. Todd Stone, a liberal critic of employment, economic recovery and innovation, said the government spent only $ 12 million on the $ 300 million SME recovery grant program announced in September. The aid package provides $ 10,000 to $ 30,000 in grants to eligible BC businesses.

According to Stone, 41,700 fewer people work in the state than in February 2020, just before the pandemic began.

It’s unacceptable that a year after the pandemic broke out, NDP couldn’t make a concrete employment plan to get people back to work, Stone said. Governments need to strengthen and promote a comprehensive recovery to facilitate the re-entry of these vulnerable groups into the labor market. They simply can’t afford to wait anymore.

According to Stone, the state government’s pandemic response is a failure, especially for women and adolescents aged 15-24. The decline in state utilization, considering people who are reluctant to work less, increased from 9.9% in December to 13% in January for women and 15.6% for young people during the same period. Soared from to 21.56. percent.

Indigenous and new immigrant communities continue to show unemployment rates that are 2 percent higher than average within their respective regions. Carlon acknowledged that the economy would not fully recover until most British Columbia residents had access to the vaccine, and promised to continue to support the most devastated sectors.He is encouraged to confirm that COVID-19 infection rates have been declining in the past month BC

As a state, we are on track with this second wave. Because people do the right thing, stay at home and follow health guidelines. If we continue to do so, we will break out as leaders. The country, Carlon said.

We had the strongest economy in the country before the pandemic, and we do so thereafter. These next few months will be the hardest months, but I believe in people.

Carlon, 41, from Victoria, who played for the Canadian field hockey team at the 2000 and 2008 Olympics, is familiar with Prince George and the region and is a member of the Diet for Forests, Land, Natural Resources and Rural Development. I have been Secretary for a year. .. He remains optimistic about the future of the forest sector and the opportunities for leading companies to adapt to evolving industry standards.

Currently, everything is operating in full tilt, timber prices are high and employment is good, he said. One of my missions is to use large amounts of timber (designed construction) and British Columbia forest products to create higher value (products) and change the way buildings are built in this state. That is.

The level of innovation seen in our forest sector is staggering. This is a very high tech business and if you are interested in technology and innovation, forestry is a great opportunity. Today, the construction industry recognizes that future climate change goals and goals need to be met, and the best way to do this is to use building materials. Here you have the opportunity to work on embodied carbon to continue to employ British Columbia people and become a world leader in innovation and technology using forest products.

