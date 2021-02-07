How to change WhatsApp phone number without losing chat





WhatsApp makes it easy to change your phone number without losing your chat. I will explain how to do it. The instant messaging platform is one of the most actively used apps for most smartphone users. Many people use it to send messages, make voice and video calls. These features make WhatsApp a reliable solution for smartphone users. However, WhatsApp works with phone numbers, so if you want to change an existing number, you will need to update your WhatsApp account. Also, regular WhatsApp users are completely able to change their phone number without losing the chat stored in the app.

To facilitate the process of changing phone numbers, WhatsApp has its own number change feature. This makes it easy to move from your old phone number to your new phone number. This feature also provides the ability for users to automatically notify their contacts about changes. This is a step-by-step guide for changing WhatsApp numbers.

Steps to change WhatsApp phone number without losing chat

Before starting the number change process, insert the SIM card with the new phone number into your phone and make sure you can receive SMS or calls. It’s also important to note that your old phone number must still be registered on WhatsApp. You can see your registered phone number by tapping your profile from the WhatsApp settings menu. A screen showing the name and phone number registered in the app will be displayed. After completing the above points, you can change your WhatsApp number by following the steps below.

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

For iPhone users[設定]Go to. For Android users, the settings menu can be accessed by tapping the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of the screen.

next,[アカウント]Tap an option,[番号の変更]Click.

A screen will appear asking if you can receive SMS or calls with the new number. After checking,[次へ]Press the button.

Please enter the old and new numbers.

[次へ]Tap to go to the final stage of changing WhatsApp numbers.

WhatsApp will ask if you want to notify your contacts about the new number. You can choose from all your contacts, the contacts you chatted with, or the custom number you’ll be notified about your changes. However, the app will automatically notify the group about the change in WhatsApp number.

WhatsApp will ask you to register a new phone number. Obtain a 6-digit code by SMS or phone to complete the registration process. Once registered, WhatsApp Chat will continue to be available with your new phone number.

However, if you change your phone in parallel with the number change, you’ll need to back up your chat with either Google Drive or iCloud, depending on your old phone. To get the chat back, you need to restore the backup on your new phone.

What is the most exciting technology announcement in 2021? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh writes about Gadgets 360 consumer technology in New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter at Gadgets 360 and is a frequent author of apps, computer security, internet services, and communications development. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @ JagmeetS13 or by email at [email protected] Please send us leads and tips.





