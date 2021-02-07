Telegram has abolished TikTok and became the most downloaded non-gaming app in January: SensorTower »TechnoCodex





According to a Sensor Towers report, Telegram has overtaken TikTok to become the most downloaded non-gaming app in January 202. The messaging platform recorded more than 63 million installations, 3.8 instance downloads when placed next to January 2020. The app benefits from WhatsApps’ new privacy insurance policy, customers say phrases and situations.

Telegram was the most downloaded non-gaming app on the Play Store, but it won the fourth spot on the Apples App Store. On the iOS unit, TikTok continues to be the most downloaded app in January 2021 adopted by the YouTube and video conferencing app Zoom. Overall, TikToks downloads exceeded 1 million last month.

Telegram rose from 9th place in December 2020 to its highest in January 2021. Of the 63 million downloads, 24% arrived here from India and 10% adopted in Indonesia.

However, Telegram wasn’t the only messaging app that went up in rank. The number of Signals downloads has also skyrocketed. This is because it was the second most downloaded app on the Google Play store and the third in total. In the Apple App Store, Signal was number 10 on record, so we managed to get into the top ten.

Signal surged in downloads shortly after the launch of a new privacy insurance policy for Facebook-owned messaging platform. A tweet from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musks helped diversify the app’s reputation as WhatsApp drew anti-aircraft guns around the world.

Due to the lack of the short-form video sharing app TikTok, the Made in India app Moj finished eighth in the Play Stores Prime 10 record. It has been downloaded over 100 million times on the platform. Despite all the controversy, WhatsApp won the record 5th place total.

