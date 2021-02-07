Collaboration with non-academic partners leads to greater innovation (and healthier campuses)





Universities have all the elements of fundamental and transformative change. Just add talented scholars, the right researchers, curious students, and funding water, right?

Not exactly. Anyone working in higher education can talk about the painstakingly slow process of change, the abundance of bureaucratic formalism that slows momentum and impedes the implementation of innovative practices, programs, and policies. I will.

It is undeniable that university students are becoming more interested in mental health. Universities have run out of time to form another task force or hold another forum. The acuity of need is high, and institutional omissions will have equally significant consequences for college and student health.

It is also true that the university is not a mental health institution and does not have the internal resources to provide long-term personalized counseling to all students in need of care. So why are universities more open to partnerships with new platforms that can build counseling center capabilities to meet student needs?

We understand this paradigm when it comes to mental health services themselves. When people are suffering from their inner experiences, we turn them into treatment. Therapists outside the individual support clients by listening to them, unraveling their experiences, and developing coping skills for well-being. We don’t expect people to do it alone. In fact, we don’t always believe they can.

Why can’t universities apply this same model to their tasks? The answer to address the growing mental health needs of campuses built for students who look very different from today’s students is not to do the same more. Today’s students want to create services that are intentionally designed with their unique needs and cross-cutting in mind. The school works with external sponsors and commercial companies for many needs (campus technology, learning platforms, dining services, etc.). Counseling centers have been looking outward for crisis text lines and mental health first aid training. However, when it comes to providing personalized counseling, many universities refer to higher needs without an accountability mechanism and maintain the same short-term care model that allows too many students to fall into the cracks. I chose to do it.

New thinkers, platforms and businesses, both inside and outside the company, are proposing to support the university’s mission. They are knocking on our door and we turn them back. New programs, models of care, partnerships, and ways to conceptualize and address student well-being are often ignored. University isolation in our approach to change limits our ability to properly and comprehensively support student well-being. Inevitably innovated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Want to continue looking for new ways to embrace adaptation and serve your students? This is an exciting opportunity for us to be more open, collaborative and more creative in the way we care for our students.

I have started a new role in Mantra Health, a growing university mental health start-up. I look back on this hesitation for non-academic partnerships. When I see an outsider’s email left unread in my college inbox, I’m trying to criticize what happens. The services they provide will probably facilitate our education and processes, ensure that we offer new ways to connect and support our students. Still, we blame them for virtual garbage lands. So what is it? I’m worried about what happens when I build relationships and work with new players. Why do you think that the best practices you search for to communicate your job or policy can only be obtained from within a higher education institution?

Yes, I was overwhelmingly busy. Our inbox is a layered cake of endless messages. But I think we missed the opportunity for interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation because we assume that others can’t help us.

Emilie Wapnicks 2015 Ted Talk has spread the idea of ​​multi-potential, curious people with diverse interests who enable creation, construction and innovation through interdisciplinary experience. Bringing more voice to the table through a variety of thoughts, races, gender identity, sexuality, or professional experience, the results are necessarily more holistic and creative than the work of a one-sided internal approach. is.

One of the reasons I believe the technology industry is so successful is that it understands how to harness the strengths of transprofessionalism. They look for, learn, and listen to people directly outside the circle (although they probably use very expensive headphones). Budget is an absolute barrier, especially during this pandemic. Still, resource allocation conveys institutional priorities. If we do not invest in the care of our students, they will feel uncared and will not be cared for and will be less likely to succeed personally and academically.

Higher Education Colleagues: We don’t need to know everything. And that’s great. Because it frees us from the burden of solving everything alone. That means we need to find and listen to innovative voices that can bring diverse perspectives to our work and mission. If we can begin to understand the strength of putting outsiders in the mote-protected walls of the ivory tower, we will make a much more sustainable, interesting, powerful and revolutionary change. .. If we can be excited about the promise that technology, collaboration, activism and fresh vision bring to our institutions, we can grow a much healthier campus that truly helps today’s students.

