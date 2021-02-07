Telegram has become the most downloaded app on the Google Play store, beating Signal and WhatsApp | Technology News





WhatsApp suffers from a controversial privacy policy, which has significantly reduced its user base. Taking advantage of this, messaging platforms such as Signal and Telegram have seen a large number of downloads in the last few months.

According to recently released data from Sensor Tower, Telegram became the world’s most downloaded non-gaming app in January 2021, with 24% of total downloads coming from India, followed by Indonesia at 10%. .. Last month, the messaging app was downloaded 63 million times (that is, India saw about 15 million new Telegram users in January, at a given rate), January 2020 downloads. It is 3.8 times the number.

TikTok came in second, followed by Signal and Facebook, but WhatsApp slid from its previous 3rd to 5th place in January.

Telegram was ranked 9th in the number of downloads on Google Play in December. The app also succeeded in entering the top five downloads on the Apple App Store.

Telegram reached the top position in all downloads (non-games) on the Google Play store from 9th place in December 2020 last month. Social Messenger is also on the list of the top 10 most downloaded (non-gaming) apps. According to the Sensor Tower report, it was ranked 4th directly on the App Store.

To attract more users to the platform, messaging apps can easily migrate chat history from WhatsApp to Telegram, so you won’t lose anything important. WhatsApp has recently been caught up in a lot of controversy after releasing a controversial privacy policy that has received a lot of criticism from netizens.

