Expand Internet Connections – Latest News, Latest News, Top News Headlines





Expanding your internet connection can be difficult, especially when covering long distances and overcoming very sharp obstacles, thanks to solutions such as FRITZ! AVM’s Powerline 1240E is easy to achieve.

Fritz! AVM’s Powerline 1240E is a very versatile device because it acts as a PLC and also has a Wi-Fi repeater function. This means that it allows us to enjoy the best of both worlds and extend our internet connection both wirelessly and wiredly.

AVM has chosen to integrate a high level of performance into FRITZ. The Powerline 1240E, but without sacrificing complete simplicity. Fritz! The Powerline 1240E is extremely easy to install and configure and offers everything you might need both now and in the future.

AVM FRITZ! Powerline 1240E specifications

HomePlug A PLC device with a Wi-Fi repeater function compatible with the AV2 PLC standard. It has a Gigabit Ethernet port with speeds up to 1,200 Mbps. Wi-Fi N wireless connection with speeds up to 300Mbps. A quality of service technology that prioritizes bandwidth based on workload to improve performance. Supports multicast sessions over IGMP. 128-bit AES factory encryption for secure connections. Supports the Internet Protocol IPv6. WPS that connects Wi-Fi devices with the push of a button. Compliant with WPA2 standard. Supports Wi-Fi mesh. Full integration with FRITZ! OS. Efficient and easy to use. Functions as a Wi-Fi access point.

What kind of user is FRITZ! Powerline 1240E for?

Due to its versatility and performance, FRITZ! AVM’s Powerline 1240E is a device for users who want to extend their Internet connection without worrying about obstacles or distance, and who need to be able to connect with both cable and Wi-Fi.

Let’s better understand this approach with an example that definitely gives FRITZ a perfect user profile. AVM Powerline 1240E. Suppose you want to extend your internet connection and move it far away from your router. You’ll have to travel quite a few meters to get there. You also need to overcome various walls and other obstacles.

In that scenario, using the Wi-Fi repeater directly is not the best option. Use a PLC device with a Wi-Fi repeater such as AVM’s FRITZ! With the Powerline 1240E, you can connect the first device in the room where the router is located and connect the second device directly to the room where you want to connect to the Internet, so you can solve the situation without any problems. This room is cabled and has a Wi-Fi access point with good coverage.

The same thing happens in a two-story house. If you have a router on the ground floor and want to extend your internet connection to the farthest area on the second floor, you only need to connect the first device of AVM FRITZ. The power line 1240E in the room where the router is located, the plug connection and the second device in the area where you want to extend the range of the finished product can be connected via Gigabit LAN and enjoy Wi-Fi N at 300 Mbps. Worry about distances and obstacles.

These two examples fully demonstrate the value offered by Wi-Fi repeater PLC solutions such as AVM’s FRITZ. Power line 1240E. Also, don’t forget that this model integrates seamlessly with FRITZ! Box router, receives regular updates and is compatible with FRITZ! The app ecosystem of applications.

Content provided by AVM FRIZ!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos