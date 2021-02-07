Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Choices





You may look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 and wonder if it’s the best phone you can get right now. It’s definitely one of the best phones available, but each of the three S21 models has its drawbacks. In addition, Samsung has reduced the price of each model by hundreds of dollars from its predecessor Galaxy S phone, but the S21 is still quite expensive compared to some of the other best Android phones.

What we are seeing here are their rivals. If you’re considering buying a new Android smartphone, but aren’t convinced by Samsung’s latest product, here’s the best alternative to the Galaxy S21.

Some phones organized by key features outperform the S21 in certain areas, while others offer equivalent or equivalent functionality at a lower cost. We appreciate all of them, so whether you buy the S21 or another device, you can be sure you get a great phone.

The best alternative to the Galaxy S21 for fast charging

OnePlus 8T

Samsung doesn’t include a charger on any of the Galaxy S21 series phones, so you’ll have to use the charger you already have or pay for a new accessory. This is the same move Apple did on the iPhone 12, which may be good for the environment, but it increases the cost of your phone.

Even if you buy a Galaxy S21 charger, all three models offer up to 25W fast charge when plugged in and up to 15W for wireless charging. It’s acceptablely fast, but it certainly doesn’t lead the class.

The OnePlus 8T and Oppo Find X2 Pro provide 65W of charge out of the box. This is certainly impressive. The OnePlus 8 Pro offers a more modest 30W fast charge, but it also offers up to 30W wireless charging if you want to throw away the cable. Even the budget-centric OnePlus Nord N10 5G offers 30W charging for less than $ 300, surpassing the Galaxy S21 in both charging speed and price.

Our Choice: The OnePlus 8T is more complete than the Nord N10 and more widely available than the Oppo Find X2. The OnePlus flagship lasts longer than all S21 models except the Ultra and charges much faster.

The perfect replacement for the Galaxy S21 for compact mobile phones

Pixel 5

The smallest Galaxy S21 available is the basic S21 measuring 6.2 inches. This is a lot smaller than the 6.7-inch Plus and 6.8-inch Ultra models, but it’s not good if you need a phone that fits easily in your jeans pocket.

Finding a cell phone smaller than these days is surprisingly difficult. If you want something worse, you have the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, and if you want something cheaper, you have the 4.7-inch iPhone SE. On the Android side, the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 is probably the best choice. If you don’t mind the stylish design and less flagship smartphones, there’s also the 5.8-inch Pixel 4a.

Our Choice: Assuming the Pixel 5 iPhone 12 mini is not a beginner for Android fans, the Pixel 5 is a compact phone that offers a great camera.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

This year, Samsung has abolished a major legacy feature for users who like to use extensible and removable storage on their mobile phones. All Galaxy S21 models ship without an SD card slot, limiting the onboard storage of the model you purchase. This is a potential issue for avid photographers and videographers who can easily fill up with 256GB or 512GB of storage.

If you need removable storage, you can take advantage of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a microSD card slot. Or, cheaper phones like the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G can expand storage up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Google One storage plan costs $ 9.99 per month for 2TB, so you have another option for cloud storage.

Our Choice: The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra not only takes full advantage of 512GB of onboard storage, but also adds up to 1TB of storage in the microSD slot.

Best Galaxy S21 alternative for stylus compatibility

Galaxy Note 20

Only Galaxy S21 Ultra works with S Pen. This is the first Galaxy phone to offer such support outside of Note. However, the stylus is sold separately. That means you’ll pay an additional $ 40 in addition to the $ 1,199 cost of the phone. The S21 doesn’t have a slot to store the S pen, so you’ll need to do this before you buy the case.

In this case, both the Galaxy Note20 and the Note20 Ultra have an S-pen built in, making it difficult to beat the original. If you’re willing to choose a bargain route, Motorola’s $ 299 Moto G Stylus includes a stylus in last year’s updated version of the Moto G Stylus, but it’s not as complete as the S Pen. However, the battery life of the Moto G Stylus will be longer.

Our Choice: Galaxy Note20 This is the cheapest of Samsung’s two Note20 models and is $ 200 cheaper than the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Also, you don’t have to pay extra for the S Pen.

Best Galaxy S21 alternative for battery life

Moto G Power (2021)

The battery life of the Galaxy S21 Ultra is impressive, as Samsung phones lasted 11 hours and 25 minutes in the Tom’s Guide battery test. It puts it on our best phone battery life list (although the S21 Ultra turns off the adaptive display feature to achieve that result). The other S21 models are now close to the average smartphone results.

The longest-lasting smartphone we’ve tested this year is the Moto G Power (2021), which has some great features on a $ 249 device, but it’s a big step back from our experience with the Galaxy flagship. .. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a device you can get if you need a long battery life but don’t want to waste its features.

Our Choice: The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is Samsung’s other long-lasting flagship.

The best Galaxy S21 alternative for photography

Pixel 5

It’s hard to beat the camera hardware of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. In addition to getting a 108MP main camera, a 40MP selfie camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, you can also use two 10MP telephoto cameras (one with 3x zoom and the other with 10x zoom). The S21 and S21 Plus are a combination of 12MP main, 12MP ultra wide, 64MP telephoto and 10MP selfie cameras with excellent photography capabilities.

When it comes to the best camera phones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the only one that beats the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It’s about as expensive as the S21 Ultra, but at the price you have to pay for ultimate photographic performance.

The Google Pixel 5 doesn’t have a dedicated telephoto sensor, but it offers just as good main and ultra-wide-angle photos as a cheap option to run the S21 series at an affordable price. Still, Pixel’s Super Res Zoom feature goes beyond making up for the hardware shortage by leveraging Google’s computational photography capabilities. The cheaper version of the Pixel 4a 5G boasts exactly the same camera hardware as Google’s flagship device.

Our Choice: Pixel 5, Google’s flagship product, assuming you don’t want to convert to iPhone, is the best camera phone available outside the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The perfect replacement for the Galaxy S21 for pure Android

Motorola Edge Plus

Basically, Android 11 is the same on all devices. However, phone makers can tweak the interface, and Samsung’s One UI 3.0 on the Galaxy S21 model can come across as overwhelming for some people.

Due to its sharp design and limited number of unwanted apps, we are a big fan of OnePlus’ Oxygen OS. It comes pre-installed on the OnePlus 8T, but can also be used with older OnePlus phones such as the OnePlus 8 and 8Pro. Motorola also has some great features that keep Android clutter-free, and some of the features Motorola introduces, such as gesture-based Moto Actions, really help. The $ 999 Motorola Edge Plus is the closest to the Galaxy S21 feature set.

Still, the purest version of Android is on Google Pixel series phones. The Pixel 5 is currently the pinnacle of Google phones and lacks hardware in some areas compared to the Galaxy S21, but the user experience is top notch.

Our Choice: OnePlus 8T OnePlus phones offer the best features without much impact on the Android experience.

The best Galaxy S21 alternative for performance

iPhone 12 Pro Max

At least among Android phones, there is nothing better than the Galaxy S21 model and its Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip. The Galaxy S21 benchmark is the best I’ve seen on an Android smartphone. This is not surprising as Samsung’s device is the first to arrive in the United States with the new Qualcomm chipset.

However, while the S21 model excels in performance, it’s still inferior to the iPhone 12 family and Apple’s A14 Bionic processor. The iPhone 12 produces better benchmarks in testing, including real-world tests such as video transcoding.

If you’re devoted to Android, something powerful like the iPhone 12 Pro Max may not be a beginner. In that case, it’s a good idea to wait a few months to see a comparison between the Galaxy S21 and other Android smartphones with the built-in Snapdragon 888.

Our Choice: iPhone 12 Pro Max iOS or Android aside, this is the best performing phone in the world and cheaper than the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The Galaxy S21 model may be cheaper than its predecessor, but the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra are priced at $ 999 and $ 1,199, respectively. At least the Galaxy S21 offers a decent alternative for $ 799, which is a lot for some people to pay for the phone.

When it comes to low-priced flagships, there’s nothing better than OnePlus or Google. The OnePlus 8T starts at $ 749 and features a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, stable performance, and fast charging. The Pixel 5 is even cheaper at $ 699, but Google has dialed back its processing power to reach that price.

Our Choice: OnePlus 8T Other than Samsung’s own phone, OnePlus’ flagship devices are closest to the Galaxy S lineup by feature.

