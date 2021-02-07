DMS’s Imad Sarrouf reveals top six 2021 advertising technology forecasts – Campaign Middle East





Companies around the world were hit hard when faced with the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the setbacks, technological breakthroughs proceeded unimpeded, especially across the marketing arena. The brand was here for a long time, quickly realizing that new means were available. Remote and telecommuting situations are new common sense, and brands are taking every step to reach their target audience, even though they are trapped in their homes. As we enter the New Year and promise new opportunities in the field of advertising technology, the 2021 digital transformation will be the thread that will keep the brand alive and close to consumers.

Ad tech forecast to watch out for 2021

1 AR, VR, XR

The world of augmented reality, virtual reality, and augmented reality will soon culminate in the world of advertising. Customers can experience in real time how a product or service feels. IDTechX predicts that virtual reality technology will exceed $ 8 billion by 2030. More and more e-commerce and retail apps will witness the incorporation of AR and XR or XR and VR into product sponsorship.

2 Martech integration

Inside the company, digital marketing is heading, as it has been for some time. The transition from agency to in-house goes far beyond the trend phase and is becoming the new standard for digital marketing. The reasons behind this trend are increased transparency, activation of own data, brand ownership, improved agency relationships, agility, and reduced costs.

3 5G

Incredible connection speeds will improve your advertising experience, much more likely to improve ad quality and delivery on mobile devices, and improve your user experience (UX). Mobile ads are plagued by lag time and latency that have long impacted the multi-millisecond load of both page content and targeted ads. In today’s world of constant scrolling of users, slow load times deprive advertisers of the opportunity to connect with the right consumers at the right time. Simple elements such as loading web pages and ads on time can improve UX, reduce the annoyance of consumers with ads, and thus minimize the use of ad blockers.

4 EU regains control

The coronavirus pandemic may have boosted digital giants (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, GAFA), but to regulate these companies that continue to expand their footsteps through hundreds of acquisitions. We also strengthened the call. Until recently, the benefits they provided, especially in terms of innovation and services, were considered to outweigh their fraud. For the EU, that has changed and GAFA is now accused of not paying enough taxes, unfair competition, theft of media content and the spread of fake news. The EU has announced a series of elaborate new rules for cutting their wings. These range from imposing constraints on market power to limiting transparency requirements for hate speech and algorithms. Lessons learned from disappointing procedures and small fines, in light of profits, digital services laws can allow businesses to face large fines and even bans from violations from the EU market.

5 Connected TV

During the blockade, the connected OTTTV business was heavily utilized. This convergence pattern will soon invite advertisers as more and more people gather in the CTV space for entertainment consumption. Connected TV companies are also heavily budgeted and are expected to consolidate all content streaming platforms into one.

6 The rise of dynamic creative.

The competition for programmatic trading has put creative innovation in the backseat, but the ad tech industry is now trying to bring high-quality creatives to the fore and focus with dynamic creative optimization tools. I will. For a successful advertising campaign, the creative message needs to be the focus. Today’s dynamic creative tools, driven by machine learning, allow advertisers to deliver ads featuring products, messaging, and creatives that are highly customized for each user.

Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) continues to be a reliable tool for advertisers to connect with consumers, providing the ability to layer user-level data using targeted messages from each buyer. Large-scale personalization and targeting used to be very complex, time-consuming and costly, but today’s DCO tools automate the process and simplify it for deployment to almost any type of campaign.

Take out

2021 will be a year of innovation and breakthroughs in which the advertising industry engages in business and transforms it into sales. Digital is a path forward, with widespread innovation and culmination in the ad tech world most anticipated. The new tech mess and fixes should be a new face in the marketing industry.

