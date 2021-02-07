It’s important when you approach something as if it’s the most important thing and do it in the best possible way.





One of the biggest lessons learned by Gett’s Chief Commercial Officer Keren Fanan in his career is that he can know what’s not working and let it go. She helped launch Gett Delivery and narrowed down the on-demand options offered. From the experience of setting up a new venture within an existing company, she realized that she could become an entrepreneur without having to go out on her own. She says entrepreneurial people are exactly what the founders want in their company. Another thing she says is important is to treat all tasks as if they were the most important to the company. These attitudes have helped her rank up and bring value to her employer.

What made you decide to climb the largest volcano?

“I’ve always been a big fan of extreme sports. When I finish my army, I usually travel for months. I traveled to South America. When I arrived in Ecuador, I was told I was there. Highest Active volcanoes, Kotopakushi, and you can climb it if you wish. “

How was that experience?

“It was very difficult. You have to leave at 12am to climb the cliff. You will reach the summit by sunrise. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

What is the responsibility of the Chief Commercial Officer of a company like Gett?

“Responsibilities include driving revenue from core business units, managing all sales organizations, managing accounts, managing marketing activities, and also overlooking the acquisition and maintenance of consumer businesses. , The company is in the commercial sector. “

What is the B2B initiative of a carpooling company like Gett?

“After the launch of consumer services, Gett also launched B2B services for businesses, developing technology to help businesses manage their employees’ taxi rides. For travel-intensive businesses, formerly taxis, receipts. Bookkeeping, paying for it. Now everything is managed by the Gett system. It’s just as easy. It’s also integrated with other providers such as Lyft, Ola Cabs, Carey International, and all of us. We know all existing consumer providers and make them accessible for business purposes. “

Tell us a little bit about how to move from R & D product management and technology to your current Chief Commercial Officer from an entry-level position in Marketing Operations Manager at Gett.

“R & D and the transition from technology was a big change because everything was different. Gett doesn’t have marketing experience because he believes that with skill sets and motivation, it doesn’t have to be. Also gave me the opportunity to move from technology to operations. I have a very specific relevant experience. I really believe it. I joined Gett as a marketing operations manager. Since then , I started a crazy journey or roller coaster. Some things helped me in the journey. I am very focused on getting things. Take every opportunity And did it as if it was the biggest thing for the company. It’s important when you approach something as if it’s the most important thing and do it the best way possible. I think. Fortunately, I was able to work for a company that embraces innovation and execution. The manager gave me even more challenges when I knew I could do it. The next challenge is Gett. It was to launch’so. N-demand delivery of all kinds of products such as pizza, flowers, courier. First, I launched the vertical market with Gett, which is a variety of products available on demand. In fact, we had to do everything just like building a startup in our garage, as if it were the first time for a company, but it’s often adopted not only in the Israeli market but also in other markets. All that was done was courier. I had to decide to stop some activities. It was never a fun decision, but it was another step in the journey. Gett Delivery I invested more in and expanded my services. At this time, I was promoted to lead Gett Delivery globally in the UK and Russia, so for the first time in my life, I managed overseas teams, different countries, different countries. I had to hire people from different cultures and languages. This was another important step. “

Keren Fanan. Photo: Smadar Kafri

What was the hardest part of shutting down an on-demand product?

“My mentor, Dave Weiser, challenged me to focus on what works and see if I could be more successful. Later in my career, a venture with 30 people working on it. It wasn’t the hardest thing to do because we closed it down. To be able to try innovative new things, we need to take into account that some things work surprisingly well and others don’t. If that doesn’t work, it’s better to shut it down and move on. Otherwise, it will drag you down quite a bit. ”

In addition to market research, what else to consider before deciding to start or shut down a service?

“Gett needs to look at the data, look at the numbers, and make business decisions based on this data. Now I’m not saying that everything needs to be done on its own. When it comes to data, you always have to take your own perspective, and I’m convinced that it has something to do with your intuition, but there are clear facts and the numbers make it easier. “

Why did you choose to be an entrepreneur within an organization like Gett rather than starting a startup from scratch?

“As an entrepreneur, I think we need an innovative environment rather than starting from scratch. It was great for me to understand that I can be an entrepreneur within what I call an entrepreneur. In my opinion, the definition of an entrepreneur is to work for a company, make things, and act as if you were the owner: you don’t consider yourself an employee, you own yourself. You’re just working for a company, just as a founder who sees himself sees himself, and you think like a founder, and in fact They are the best for the founders, people of this type, and entrepreneurs. Any founder wanted to have someone in the company who looked like their own company, so the entrepreneurial urge was inside the company. It was great that I was able to enter the company with peace of mind as well as bring it to my company.

Which three words do you use to describe yourself?

“‘Find your passion’ is like another person when you are passionate about what you are doing. There is nothing difficult. There is nothing difficult. Everything is possible. When you’re not passionate, things get messy. It took me five or six years to really feel this passion. ”

Michael Matthias, Forbes Under 30 The author is Age is Only a Int: Lessons I Learned as a Young Entrepreneur. He studied artificial intelligence at Stanford University, works as a software engineer at Hippo Insurance, and as a senior associate at J-Ventures. Matthias was previously an officer of Unit 8200. 20MinuteLeaders is a series of tech entrepreneurial interviews featuring one-on-one interviews with fascinating founders, innovators and thought leaders.

Contribution Editors: Michael Matias, Amanda Katz

