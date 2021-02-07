Realme X7 Pro is a game changer that empowers the masses with 5G





Aiming to empower the masses with 5G technology in India, the fast-growing area of ​​smartphone brands has unveiled new 5G-enabled midrange smartphones to compete with competitors.

The realme X7 Pro 5G is one of the first smartphones to offer the prestigious MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. It also comes with ultra-fast charging technology with a 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED panel and 65W quick charger.

Priced at Rs 29,999, the smartphone is available in a single storage variation of 8GB + 128GB, with two color options to choose from: Fantasy and Mystic Black.

I’ve used a variation of Mystic Black for a week and that’s the result.

The smartphone offers a premium design, has a matte surface with a frosted glass finish, and has a pre-applied screen protector on the front.

There is a punchhole display on the front, a volume locker on the far right, and a power key on the far left. At the bottom is a SIM tray that supports Dolby Atmos, a USB Type-C port, and stereo speakers. However, the 3.5mm jack on this smartphone has been skipped.

The back panel comes with a quad camera setup (with a few bumps) and the company brand. It looks elegant, but I noticed that it was a little slippery and had fingerprints on it, but it didn’t look right because it was black.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD + display with a circular notch in the upper left corner, an AMOLED panel, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Gorilla Glass 5 to support HDR video playback.

The cell phone looks great with a slim bezel around the corner, and even in direct sunlight, it produces enough bright light to be used under such conditions, so you can view the content on the screen without problems. I can do it. Renders vibrant colors and dark black.

The 120Hz refresh rate can automatically switch between 120Hz and 60Hz based on the app you are using.

The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2MP monochrome portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

After clicking on the photos in 64MP mode under bright light conditions, they turned out to be pretty decent as the device provided pleasing shots with excellent detail and color reproduction.

However, in a dark place, I had a hard time getting a decent shot.

The ultra-wide camera is decent, but not very impressive, and the additional monochrome modules definitely add value to the camera setup.

There’s a 32MP selfie shooter on the front that gives a decent image even in bright light, but turning off the beauty filter can make your skin tone even smoother.

So, overall, if you’re trying to post photos to Instagram or Facebook, this camera setup will certainly provide pretty decent shots for posting them online, but expecting professional photos can not.

Realme X7 Pro is equipped with Dimensity 1000+, MediaTek’s flagship product, the 7nm-based SoC seen in Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G.

I didn’t feel any lag in my day-to-day tasks like emailing, calling, surfing, browsing, watching videos, but setting the graphics too high slowed down the phone a bit.

The fingerprint sensor and face unlock in the display was very fast to unlock the device.

The processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and the smartphone runs a realm UI based on Android 10.

The device is equipped with a 4,500mAh high-capacity battery that supports 65W fast charging. And it charged the phone from 0 to 100 percent in just 30-35 minutes, which definitely makes it pleasing to many users.

Conclusion: Overall, the realme X7 Pro is a satisfying 5G capable device with many features such as a high capacity battery and a decent processor. This phone is set to give the OnePlus Nord and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G a solid competition.

If you want to get a 5G-powered device quickly, this is a great mid-priced device.

