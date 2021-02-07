Intellectual Property Cases Can Affect Rosetown Electric Vehicle Projects: Kent Kaiser





ST. Paul, Minnesota-Today, only a handful of companies have the disruptive technology needed to unlock the potential of electric vehicles. One of those companies has invested in Ohio and needs to act as a long-term economic and employment anchor for local workers, small businesses, and families.

The battery spin-off of LG Chems, a global battery maker, is known as the LG Energy Solution. The partnership with General Motors has established a significant footprint in Ohio. In 2019, LG announced plans to build a facility in northeastern Ohio as part of a $ 2.3 billion investment. This is expected to create well over 1,000 new local jobs.

GM plans to produce 20,000 electric trucks in Ohio in 2021 and eventually 420,000 vehicles annually.

Lordstown Motors announced a battery cell agreement with LG Energy Solution last week as it continues to build. We are preparing to start production of The Endurance, an all-electric pickup, in September of this year.

Intellectual property (IP) is a key element behind the technologies that drive these investments and jobs. Unfortunately, in the case of LG, intellectual property has been assaulted under the actions of a South Korean company called SK Innovation, a recent entrant into the US electric vehicle (EV) sector. At the heart of the controversy is that SK Innovation plans to build a factory in Georgia and manufacture a battery design that LG claims to be based on corporate secrets and intellectual property stolen from it. is.

The controversy is currently in front of the US International Trade Commission. An ITC administrative law judge ruled a default a year ago with LG’s aides after reviewing evidence that SK Innovation destroyed at least 34,000 files and emails to cover up allegations of theft. ..

In addition, LG has accused SK Innovation of demanding that candidates provide core manufacturing technology, LG Chem’s exclusive intellectual property, while hiring and attempting to hire former LG employees. ..

Kent Kaiser is the Secretary-General of the Trade Alliance to Promote Prosperity.

By the way, it has been discovered many times that SK Innovation is using illegal labor in a factory under construction in Georgia. Last year, the US Customs and Border Protection Bureau blocked several South Koreans from using fraudulent employment documents in an attempt to illegally enter the United States. More than 200 foreign workers reported being trained on a farm a few miles away. These were jobs that led local leaders to believe they would go to Georgian workers and communities.

Now, under a cloud of dark claims, SK Innovation is trying to evade the court in hopes of finding a political solution in Washington, DC. Doing so will come at the expense of a good actor like LG who has invested. Commitment, union-based job creation, and rule-based play.

You need to make sure that investments by dedicated technology-driven companies like LG are protected by iron-clad IP protection.

Any effort by Washington politicians to off-hook SK Innovation will send a totally wrong message. Expect elected Ohio officials to agree in Congress.

Kent Kaiser is the Secretary-General of the Trade Alliance to Promote Prosperity. Kaiser lives in St. Paul, Minnesota.

