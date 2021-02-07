Google Chrome Warning: Stop what you are doing and refresh your browser





Google has issued an urgent update to the Google Chrome browser to fix a feared flaw that hackers are actively exploiting. This vulnerability is called “zero-day” because it has already been discovered by cybercriminals and is found in almost every version of Chrome, including Windows 10, macOS, and Linux. Only Android and iOS seem to be safe from attacks.

This is a big problem because Google Chrome is the most popular web browser on the planet and accounts for about 65% of all web traffic from desktop computers around the world. The number of people who can be affected by this vulnerability is dazzling. The latest update for the brand 88.0.4324.150 is designed to fix a flaw labeled CVE-2021-21148 by Google.

“Google is aware of reports that the CVE-2021-21148 exploit actually exists,” the company said in a short statement about the latest update.

You rarely hear much from Google about this flaw until the majority of users have been updated to the latest version and are confident that it is safe. This is a fairly standard method with zero-day vulnerabilities. If the update was a precaution, Google might feel that it could discuss the details of the vulnerability and how it could have been exploited … but currently to attack Chrome users. Google obviously doesn’t want to give a clue because some hackers are using the flaws in. This may allow malicious actors who have not yet discovered the flaw to come up with a way to use it for their own purposes.

Google allegedly made the hacker community aware of the latest security flaws and their knowledge by Mattias Buelens on January 24, 2021.

This isn’t the first major Chrome update released last month.

On February 2, 2021, Google addressed six individual issues within Chrome, including four “severe” issues related to extensions, tab groups, fonts, and navigation features. And last year, Google fixed five individual zero-day issues in Chrome that were being exploited by wild hackers during the month of October 20th to November 12th, 2020.

Jamie Akhtar, co-founder of CyberSmart, commented on the latest download-required updates and told Express.co.uk: “Given the severity and scope of CVE-2020-16009 (Windows, Mac, Linux, over 3 billion Chrome users), this is a major target with considerable reach. As always, hackers around the world. Is rapidly exploiting serious wild vulnerabilities by both the nation-state and criminals.

“On the plus side, the security advantage of using Chrome or the latest browsers is the auto-update feature. This has plagued many legacy applications. This has caused Chrome to itself in use. It’s built on a secure design principle that you only have to update and restart your browser. “

