YouTube Music Tries More “2020 Review”





As we enter the New Year, YouTube Music seems to be launching a new initiative to provide users with 2020 reviews. Hopefully this iteration will be widespread.

The Google Streaming Service was first seen testing the top song “Year in Review” playlist in November. Widely deployed in early December with compilations from other genres. A week later, some users began receiving a “2020 Music Journey” containing some stats.

It will be sent by email. This is exactly what subscribers really wanted for YouTube Music. However, the Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay competitors haven’t been widely deployed, especially since January ended and February began.

Some YouTube Music members are viewing “Year in Review” on their Android app.For live, tap your profile avatar in the upper right corner and in your account menu[履歴]When[有料メンバーシップ]You can find the rewind icon between.

This “2020 Year in Review” is a kind of mini home feed with four ranked carousels. With the “My 2020 Year in Review” playlist in the front and center, Google keeps track of how many hours you’ve listened to and how many times each track has been played.

My Top Playlist My Top Song My Top Album My Top Artist

In terms of information, it’s similar to the emails some customers received at the end of last year, but lacks aggregated statistics such as the number of songs listened to, total time, and top listening months. That said, it provides a much more interactive experience and is ideal for sharing via screenshots.

Like the first summary, this 2020 review isn’t currently widely published, but YouTube Music may have opted for this approach rather than continuing to email.

YouTube Music Details:

