Guest View: Permian Basin Innovation: Destination UTPB





The Permian Basin is blessed with precious natural resources and entrepreneurship, and is the home and destination of those who want to seize the opportunity and do something big. The University of Texas Permian Basin is honored to work with people and businesses in the region to bring big ideas to fruition. The idea is to continually improve this wonderful community, guarantee the economy in the future, and always build on a solid foundation in the energy industry. UTPB embraces the spirit of wildcatter.

To this end, with the support of Midland Development Corporation (MDC) and Odessa Development Corporation (ODC), the UT Permian Basin Campus is at the heart of the region’s entrepreneurial spirit and advanced workforce development. What is your ultimate goal? Foster ideas for growing the economy in a stable and sustainable way. In partnership with the visionary leadership of the Permian Basin, we would like to share how to achieve community service, one of the university’s four strategic pillars.

UTPB provides innovation and workforce training to the community through multiple projects. UTPB’s Odessa campus gives access to these programs to any emerging entrepreneur.

Innovation Center with 3D printers, computer-aided design (CAD) tools, etc. for developing product prototypes

Gaming and performance stages support competition, presentation, and pure enjoyment while providing a platform for students to develop computing, performance, creative, or project management skills.

Blackstone LaunchPad with Techstars programming to support up-and-coming entrepreneurs and next-generation leaders in student organizations

These academic centers include cybersecurity labs, biomedical research centers, and natural resource centers.

Energy Economics Diversification Center (CEED) Midland Campus, just 8 miles away:

Incubators and Makerspaces provide access to management training, office space and help start-ups access the tools they need at a low cost.This is where entrepreneurship pushes the boundaries of innovative projects

The Texas Water and Energy Institute is conducting dedicated research to provide methods for the efficient use and reuse of generated water.

Advanced Manufacturing Center-Combines workforce training and applied research to provide technologically advanced manufacturing and machining to the Permian basin

SME Development Center raised $ 28.7 million last year for SMEs in the Permian Basin and helped hire more than 3,000 people

UTPB Engineering and the MBA program combine technical and administrative talents to generate big ideas.

What sets UTPB incubators apart is the availability of technical, scientific, and administrative expertise through UTPB faculty and services. This convenient collaboration helps the incubator work almost at the research or technology park level. This will eventually converge these projects.

MakerSpace provides a place for people with great ideas to access a combination of tools to help them create prototypes. This is how small interactions give rise to big ideas. MBA students and engineers, as well as those who bring in innovative ideas, can bring those concepts to market. This is a commercialization process.

Entrepreneurs who come to the incubator or innovation center can benefit from a set of coordinated services that begin at the beginning of the entrepreneurial process. The Office of Innovation and Commercialization (OIC) takes entrepreneurs to the right next step in a business adventure. Go to the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for start-up business planning and funding advice. Provides technical and scientific support to the UTPB Faculty of Engineering and Science. In the Faculty of Business College for production, marketing and financing consulting. The Office of Innovation and Commercialization can direct entrepreneurs directly to the research center with the tools they need to move forward. As the idea evolves into its own patented concept, OIC has the expertise to help bring the business to market with the legal protection needed for the ideas of inventors and business people.

Placing these related services at the meeting points of the two largest communities in the Permian Basin provides greater access to the technical tools and industry connections needed for modern entrepreneurial innovation. The physical space provides an opportunity for scientists, creatives, managers and essentially all entrepreneurs in the Permian basin to interact and harness their talents together-everything that lives here. Brings new ideas to improve the quality of life of people in the world. We look forward to seeing you at the UTPB campus soon.

