Check out this $ 30,800 Apple Watch-Look-alike





Since Apple released the health-focused Apple Watch in 2015, we’ve seen many companies copy their designs. Swiss watchmakers H. Moser and Cie came up with the most expensive Apple Watch look-alike in 2019 for a price tag of about $ 377,550. Now the company is back with something similar to another Apple Watch, but it’s still very expensive and features a mechanical version of Apple’s loading icon.

Since the Cupertino giant released the early versions of the Apple Watch, the company has produced the AlpWatch series of mechanical watches that look like Apple watches. Now, following the release of Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, H. Moser recently released the AlpWatch Final Upgrade, which rocks the rounded design of the same square design as the Apple Watch.

No updates required, no poor autonomy, no unwanted features, no annoying notifications. It’s the only reminder you really need. To keep it away from all noise and cherish every moment, the company wrote in the list of watches on its official website.

When it comes to watches, the Alp Watch Final Upgrade boasts a Vantablack dial that absorbs almost any visible light, and according to H. Moser, offers a much darker dial than Apple’s “true black” OLED panel. The hour and minute hands of the clock are also black, though not as dark as the dial.

Now, the most interesting thing about the watch is the secondary dial at 6 o’clock. This is very similar to Apple’s roadwheel, which you normally see when your iOS, iPadOS, or WatchOS device is loading something. However, this design is mechanical instead of a digital loading wheel and includes an accurate cutout that provides a loading effect due to the rotational gradient.

In addition, the final upgrade of the Swiss Alp Watch is fully mechanical and the hand-wound HMC324 Manufacture movement offers a minimum power reserve of 100 hours. Through the see-through panel, you can see the entire mechanism of the watch on the back.

You can see the official video of the clock just below.

H. Moser and Cie aims to offer only 50 editions of watches to potential customers and can now be ordered on the official website. If you’re thinking of getting it, the $ 30,800 price tag may discourage you a bit. But if you’re still intrigued and ordering now, you need to know that I like cars.

