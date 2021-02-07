More people installed Telegram via WhatsApp in January 2021





Telegram has surpassed WhatsApp, Facebook and Tiktok to become the world’s most downloaded non-gaming app in January 2021. The report also suggests that Indians have downloaded the app more than any other country in the world, followed by Indonesia.

According to data released by Sensor Tower, Telegram has been installed 63 million times, three times the number installed in January 2020. Of the 63 million installations, India accounted for 24%, with Indonesia making the second largest contribution. Ten%. The data is based on the total number of downloads on both the App Store and Play Store from January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021.

Telegram grew exponentially in a month, rising from 9th place in December 2020 to 1st place in a month. It is also on the list of 10 most non-downloaded non-game apps on the iOS App Store, securing a fourth position.

TikTok was the second non-gaming app to be installed after Telegram, with about 62 million installs, despite restrictions in major markets such as India and the United States. The other three apps in the top five most installed apps were Singal, Facebook and WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Controversy: Benefits of Other Messaging Apps

Foreseeable, when WhatsApp began notifying users about new privacy policy updates in January. The dispute over WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy has led to a large number of user migrations from the platform to other messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal. The two apps also use end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp and are direct competitors to Facebook-owned apps.

WhatsApp introduced a new change to its privacy policy on January 6th, detailing how to work with Facebook to bring shopping features to the app right away. Facebook-owned messaging apps received a lot of user backlash, after which the Government of India asked WhatsApp about the differences in privacy policies between users in Europe and India. As a result, the deployment of the new privacy policy was postponed to May 15th, initially scheduled to take effect on February 8th. Recently, the Government of India has sent a letter to WhatsApp Chief Will Cathcart to withdraw the new privacy policy. The release of the update is still unclear, and it’s still unclear if this will further impact WhatsApp’s recently retreating user base.

