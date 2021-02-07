Google wants to connect everything you own to the internet





Hello, Welcome to the world of strange patents from Big Tech! 2020 is still going on (I know it’s 2021, but it’s not the end of 2020 until I can go anywhere other than the grocery store), but at least it’s a great new patent to discover. Is still there. And this week, there are a few things that appeal to Facebook, such as Facebook wanting to make real clothes in games, Microsoft trying to make sports more comprehensive, and Google wanting to make it easier to spy on parents. .. If that’s what you want to do.

And keep in mind: big tech companies have applied for all sorts of crazy patents on things, and while most are nothing, some ultimately define the future.

Alphabet

Monitoring of the elderly

People with older parents may check in frequently to see if moms and dads are okay, or buy gadgets and products that make self-sufficiency a little easier. According to this patent, Google’s solution is a way to monitor them remotely. You can use smart sensors located around your house to set up a system like Google Home to alert third parties to what’s happening in your house. For example, if you notice that no one is moving around at a particular time, the system can send an alert and decide whether to call or check in by text message. Be sure to ask for your parents’ permission before you go home. For a personal Panopticon.

Digitize analog products

A few years ago, Google announced Jacquard, a project to weave electronic sensors into fabrics. Used to add phone control to denim jackets, bags and even shoes. That’s a great idea, but you really have to buy a new product that you may not want. With this patent, Google envisions introducing the same concept into every product it already owns and making it smarter. It could be something like a touch sensor or motion tracking. Perhaps instead of putting sensors all over the house, you can slam one of these against your parents.

Keep your doctor in a loop

Alphabet’s Health Research Division, Verily, is thinking about a future in which we may be alive now, without having to see a doctor to get a diagnosis. This patent assumes a wearable that can track your heart at all times (it’s unclear how much this will be depleted with a small wearable battery) and suggests that the data may have you. Identify potential problems by examining online databases, such as if you have an arrhythmia. There are currently several wearables on the market that can do this, but the patent probably allows you to check the data and algorithmically warn you that an emergency is underway. It is intended to automatically share data with doctors. .. Hopefully if you smoke golf, it won’t call your doctor.

Amazon

Autonomous avoidance

This is conceptually very simple, but it’s still important when thinking about the phalanx of drones that fly around on their own. This patent outlines a laser distance measurement system mounted on a drone rotor. This helps the drone “see” the surroundings and shifts the route to avoid it. But for many in the drone industry, it’s not really technology that’s hindering autonomous delivery.

Apple

Detection of traffic guards

As with self-driving drones, it’s good to know that Apple is thinking about the obstacles that self-driving cars may face. The patent specifically considers what to do when a car sees something that appears to be guiding traffic, and how it reacts to the various hand signals they may make. I have. This makes you think about a future where you can carry a stop sign, become the king of robot cars, and instruct you to follow all the whims.

Facebook

Garment simulation

If anyone has played a video game in clothes (most people ??), you’ve probably noticed that it doesn’t fall just like someone in IRL. I think my favorite example is a sports game uniform. The system usually recognizes that the cloth stretches as the person moves, but in addition to stretching the fabric, it also stretches the letters of the player’s name to make the jersey look elastic. The Facebook patent outlines a system that uses a machine learning-based “cloth simulator” to more realistically mimic how physics affects simulated clothing wrinkles. With Facebook pushing VR deeper, this could be one of the things that makes the platform feel less like an awkward immersive video game, but more like a reality represented in a headset. there is.

Microsoft

Automatic travel diary

Whenever I was growing up, whenever we went on vacation, my mother had me write a diary. It was a noble endeavor, but surprisingly, my child’s brain was more interested in actually taking a vacation than writing about it later. No matter what that meant from my chosen career, my adult brain is still a fan of this idea. The patent proposes a system that can automatically generate a travel diary based on phone, text, photos, locations and other data. You can then share your digital diary with anyone who wants to be jealous, but you need to consider whether passing that amount of data to such a system is worth hatred.

Bringing sports to the visually impaired

If this works, this could be a really great way to make the sport somewhat comprehensive. This patent envisions the use of sensors to help visually impaired people play sports. An example includes something very similar to the Xbox Kinect sensor built into a batting helmet. In this example, the helmet comes in the pitch and can provide the wearer with a signal that it is time to swing. Alerts can be vibrations, sounds, or other sensory flags. Wearing a batting helmet outside a baseball field diamond may seem strange, but for other aspects of everyday life, such as warning the wearer when he can safely cross the road. System is also assumed.

Social media icebreaker

If you had to do team building exercises in Zoom during this pandemic, you might have come across a session of questions about icebreakers. Maybe you had to share what you take from your home in a fire, or the brand you undoubtedly love. This is a surefire way to get people to chat. In this patent, Microsoft envisions bringing that energy to the rest of your life, whether it’s a social media conversation or a phone call. Related information about friends, co-workers, or new connections can be displayed next to your social media name, called, and other than work or weather, which marathon you ran, what 90’s, and so on. I can talk. The rock band they are still watching live.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos