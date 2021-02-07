Politicians betray “America First” by attacking American technology – Sentinel and Enterprise





Although President Trump lost his bid for reelection, he brought the US First agenda to the forefront of US politics. A renegotiated trade agreement, stronger borders, and a strict love for allies defined the early days of his administration. Trump had a point. Decades of globalism have left many in the United States behind, without work or prospects for the future.

As a result, his American First agenda is popular with Republicans, independents, and even some Democrats. Despite his election defeat, Trump received more votes than any other previous candidate. Not surprisingly, programs that protect US jobs and businesses have been well received by Americans.

However, many supporters of the agenda have chosen strange goals for much of their anger. The Americas is a very successful technology company. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), a member of Trump’s political brand, has been particularly vocal on this issue. The accusations of his American tech companies have led to bills destroying the legal protection of those organizations.

In attacking the most successful companies in the Americas, Holy and his allies have created a common cause with Chinese and European regulators targeting US companies for their own purposes.

European leaders and EU regulators are constantly harassing companies such as Facebook and Google. Europe cannot develop its own alternatives to American technological ingenuity because the political structure of the continent is hampering innovation. Instead, it tries to dismantle an American company.

The situation is even worse in China, where Communist officials have banned Twitter and Facebook for lack of loyalty to the administration. Instead, China has developed its own social media knockoffs to censor and monitor citizens. As a result, Chinese tech companies are at the mercy of Beijing’s whims. For example, when China’s tech tycoon Jack Ma criticized the government’s financial practices, party officials launched a major attack on mass enterprises.

Politicians who threaten American tech companies with administrative and legislative actions team up with European regulators who are indignant with Chinese Communist Party officials. Their accusations target companies that have performed very well in recent years.

During the pandemic, technology companies have played an integral role in our lives. Social media sites like Facebook kept Americans connected during the blockade, and daily updates on the lives of friends helped people deal with the loneliness involved. In another important sector, Amazon’s distribution efforts have brought coveted supplies to consumers who couldn’t go out and get their own goods. The company even volunteered to support the newly launched Biden administration’s vaccine distribution.

Amazon hired more than 400,000 people in 2020, while much of the economy was losing jobs. High-tech companies in the United States employed hundreds of thousands of high-paying jobs before the COVID-19 hit. Still, politicians continue to attack this unique American industry.

The recent turmoil between anti-tech politicians and businesses involves the overthrow of the US government and the termination of social media accounts advocating 2020 elections. Anti-technologists lament that social media companies are targeting their perspectives and demanding the restoration of unmoderated sites like Twitter accounts and Parler.

But in reality, it’s a tech company that adheres to America First’s ideas in limiting the accounts that plan and carry out violence against institutions in the country. After the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, it became clear that discussions on social media could explode into real-world violence.

First, Facebook, Twitter, and other social sites have taken steps to remove accounts that support and plan attacks, including accounts of the president (who instigated the Capitol riots). Later, when the parlor refused to establish a community standard, Amazon Web Services blocked site access to the server. In response to a proceeding from the parlor, Amazon detailed hundreds of disturbing violence program posts and warned that future attacks were planned on the site.

These dismissals are neither new nor ideologically exclusive to President Trump’s supporters. When Antifa burned down the city in the summer 2020 riots, Facebook took action to limit the capabilities of these groups. The social site banned discussions with Antifa-related groups after a summer of public unrest, including riot violations and incineration at the White House complex.

Tech companies do not allow these riots to attack their sites or servers, left or right. They put the United States first to ban violent users and protect the stability of the United States from those who use the platform in illegal ways.

Between the support of the US economy and the advocacy of US institutions during this difficult time, US First supporters should be proud of US tech companies.

John Cicchitti is a Program Manager and Analyst at the Lexington Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

