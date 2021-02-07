U.S. proceedings allege Apple infringed Face ID and other camera technology patents: Report





Apple is reportedly surrounded by another controversy in which it has filed a lawsuit against Cupertino’s tech giant, claiming that camera-related technology infringes engineer-owned patents.

An interesting allegation made in a proceeding filed earlier this week, according to a report from AppleInsider, was that Apple not only infringed five patents owned by engineer Dr Timothy Pryor, but also knew it did. That is. Dr. Pryor and Apple used to work together. The proceedings required a jury trial, a ruling that Apple infringed the patent, triple damage (with pre-judgment and post-judgment interest), costs, and statutory costs.

According to the report, plaintiff Gesture Technology Partners LLC was initiated by Dr. Pryor, the inventor of the patent mentioned in the proceedings. The proceedings allege that several camera-related features, such as Face ID, facial recognition, attention recognition, optical image stabilization, and the technology used in smart HDR, infringe Dr. Pryors’ patents. ..

Also interesting is the claim that Apple and Dr. Pryor, a veteran of the US Army, have worked together in the past. This includes multi-touch patents later claimed against HTC. Dr. Pryor devised the invention embodied in (patent) in the mid-to-late 1990s. He has been working on various projects related to imaging and computer control. Dr. Pryor described the process as brainstorming, bringing some groundbreaking moments and ultimately (patents), the proceedings said.

According to plaintiffs, Apple has previously purchased patents from Dr. Pryor. According to plaintiffs, he owns about 200 patents and patent applications. Dr. Pryor allegedly approached Apple to obtain or license these patents, which responded to a request for discussion on licensing from GTP in June 2016, and negotiations continued for nearly a year. .. Plaintiffs allege that Apple knew of the alleged patents but did not take any steps to modify the product to avoid their infringement.

